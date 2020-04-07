More data is in, and Athens County (so far) has the seventh worst response rate for the 2020 Census when compared to the other 88 counties in Ohio.
Nearby Meigs County came in as the sixth lowest response rate at 40.6 percent, and Hocking County was third lowest, with just 37.8 percent of the expected residents responding so far. Statewide, 48.4 percent of the expected response has been counted. Self-response has been continued through Aug. 14, at which point Census workers will seek out non-responses.
Ohio’s Appalachian Counties are lagging behind the rest of the state. Main economic areas, such as Fairfield and Cuyahoga Counties, are bright spots across the state. The highest response rates are from Delaware County (57.1 percent) and Medina County (57.6 percent).
The lowest response rate is from Lawrence County (37.5 percent).
The 2020 Census can be responded to online (2020census.gov), by phone (844-330-2020) or by mail. Due to staffing adjustments driven by COVID-19, the Census Bureau has seen increases in call wait times, affecting different languages at different times. Administrators are actively working to reduce these wait times as phone support is continued to be offered in English and 12 additional languages.
Aaron Dagres MPA, partnership specialist with the Census Bureau overseeing the Philadelphia Region, noted in his April 6 update that virtual methods of promoting the Census must move forward.
“As we all know things are constantly changing with COVID-19 and public safety is always a priority,” Dagres wrote. “While we are all living under this stay home order virtual outreach becomes essential to reaching the communities we serve.”
Dagres encouraged community leaders, such as members of each county’s Complete Count Committee, to work with him on scheduling a town hall for the communities. These would be held on platforms such as Zoom and allow for discussion directly with the community, Dagres noted.
He also suggested virtual “create-a-thons,” which are events used to generate shareable social media content for the Census’ promotion.
“With the current restrictions as a result of coronavirus, most previously scheduled Create-a-thons have been canceled and it does not seem like the new ones will be planned in the near future,” Dagres wrote. “Virtual Create-a-thons present a possible way to leverage virtual resources to creating content that can be shared to motivate and remind people about the 2020 Census.”
Towns within Athens County are also lagging behind the state average, with areas known to have poor infrastructure, high levels of poverty and lack of broadband internet experiencing some of the lowest self-response rates in the county.
In Nelsonville, 39.7 percent of the total expected responses have been counted, with 19.8 percent of those responses being made online. Here are a few other locations of note:
- Athens: 40.5 percent total; 37.8 percent internet
- Glouster: 34 percent total; 33.3 percent internet
- Coolville: 25.3 percent total; 24.9 percent internet
- Chauncey: 13 percent total; 11.7 percent internet
- Amesville: 12.8 percent total; 12.8 percent internet
Only about a dozen questions are posed to citizens. The questions range from how many people are living in any given household on April 1, 2020, to information about who owns the house, and finally information about each member of the household.
All information is kept confidential by law, and responses can only be used to produce statistics.
The goal is to count everyone in the area once, and only once, and in the right place.
The data will be used to help guide over $675 billion in federal funding across the nation for programs such as housing assistance, infrastructure, public transportation, Pell grants, adult education grants, student wellness programs and community mental health services, among many others.
Several local populations are considered the most-difficult to reach, and additional efforts to find those groups have been started.
One of those groups is those experiencing homelessness. The Census counts people outdoors and at other locations where they are known to sleep, and will count people in person at those identified locations on April 1, 2020, which is known as Census Day.
Children are also considered a difficult group to count, with net undercount of children under 5 years during the 2010 Census amounting to about 4.6 percent, or nearly 1 million children.
Children missed in the census tend to have complex living arrangements, such as living with extended families or multiple families under one roof. Foster homes, unrelated homeowners and other situations also add to the complexity of the issue.
Children under 5 are counted and help shape where funding for hospitals, child care, food assistance, schools and early childhood development centers is directed. All individuals, no matter age, sex, religion or economic standing are to be counted in the 2020 Census.
International students are also part of the count, and should follow the same guidelines American college students are presented with. The census will be made available in paper forms, as well as online, and individuals can also call to submit their answers.
Anyone who is unsure where they should be counted, such as a college student, should look at where they live the majority of the time.
“If you live in one place 51 percent of the time, that’s where you should be counted,” said Commissioner Chris Chmiel, chair of the Athens County Complete Count Committee.
