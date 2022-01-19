As immediate need for help dwindles in the northern areas of the state, National Guard members are able to shift focus to central and southern Ohio, including Athens County.
Starting on Jan. 18, the Guard is either currently supporting or preparing to support Holzer testing locations in Athens, Gallipolis, Pomeroy and Jackson. The Walker Cleveland Community testing site is scheduled to close on Sunday and the Summit County drive-thru testing location closed last week, making more guard members available.
Current hospital rates in the region are fairing slightly worse than that of the state as a whole. In the south-central region that Athens is included, half of the patients in the ICU are testing positive for the virus, a 58% increase in the past 60 days. Across the state, that same figure is about a third. The region is doing better as far as inpatient rates of covid with one in four in the region testing positive verses one in three statewide.
Positivity rates in the county appear to be declining from previously high rates. The current positivity rate sits at 13.2% for 14 days ending on Jan. 11. Positivity rates reached nearly 20% during the previous two-week period, up from the 12.4% rate for the two weeks ending just after Christmas. With students making their return to campus last week, the numbers are yet to reflect any possible changes they could bring.
A month after the county recorded its 100th COVID-19 related death, six deaths have been added to the records. Half of those who died were aged 80 or older with the remaining three comprised of two people in their 60s and the final in their 30s.
The federal government is making four at-home testing kits available per household for free. To receive them, an order form can be completed at www.usps.com/covidtests. According to the website, tests will begin being shipped out in late January. The number of tests per household does not reflect the amount of people living there, whether any residents are immunocompromised or other factors. The postal service will also only allow one round of four kits to be delivered per household.
Starting next week, 400 million non-surgical N95 masks will be made available from the strategic national stockpile, according to a source from the White House. With the virus becoming more contagious as it mutates, cloth face masks are no longer being considered by the Centers for Disease Control less effective than other measures. As of Jan. 14, the CDC is recommending that people wear the most protective mask that they can, meaning one that fits well over the mouth and nose and can be worn constantly. Proper guidance for mask wearing can be found on the CDC's website.
