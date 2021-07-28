Ohio 15th Congressional District special election primary candidate Allison Russo, D — Upper Arlington, will be visiting Athens on Saturday in order to hold a get out the vote rally.
The primary, which will be held between Russo and fellow Democrat Gregg Betts, is scheduled for Aug. 3 — but early voting for the partisan election has been open for weeks.
Beginning at 1 a.m., Russo will be hosting an event featuring music, local speakers, and literature distribution at the Athens County Court House steps on Court Street in Athens.
Russo will be encouraging those in attendance to head next door to the Athens County Board of Elections to cast an early vote.
Russo represents Ohio’s 24th House District – part of Franklin County including Columbus, Grove City, Hilliard and Upper Arlington – in the state’s General Assembly. Her campaign website says she was raised by a single mom in a small, rural Mississippi town, and describes her as “a mother, wife of a combat veteran, and a public health professional who has helped veterans, families, and seniors get affordable healthcare.”
The seat opened up when former U.S. Republican Rep. Steve Stivers resigned in May. The district includes all of Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway, and Vinton counties, and parts of Athens, Fayette, Franklin, and Ross counties.
