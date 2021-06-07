NEW LEXINGTON, OH – The community is invited to give blood in honor of Brinley Boyd at a special American Red Cross blood drive held in her name on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Grace Community Church of the Nazarene, 7945 Tunnel Hill Rd, New Lexington, OH, from noon to 6 p.m., the American Red Cross announced in a press release.
Brinley, 10, is in the 4th grade at Larry Miller Intermediate School in the East Muskingum School District. According to the Red Cross, she is an animal lover who likes dogs and cats the best and collects stuffed animals which she uses to comfort her.
Brinley was diagnosed with high-risk Pre-B cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia as a 4-year-old and has had multiple blood transfusions. She may need more transfusions as her treatment continues.
"Please give blood in honor of Brinley; she wants to help others like her who have cancer and need blood," the press release stated.
Brinley’s Buddies Blood Drive is being held at a time when the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time and help ensure loved ones have the strength and support they need as they undergo cancer treatment.
According to the American Cancer Society, many patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments.
At this time the Red Cross reports seeing fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of this pandemic. This downturn does not effect the strong demand for blood products by hospitals, causing concern for the sufficiency of the blood supply this month and throughout the summer.
This drive, in honor of Brinley, is an opportunity for residents of Perry and surrounding countries to help fill the demand for blood products to treat cancer patients like Brinley, as well as others in need of lifesaving blood.
According to the Red Cross, blood is needed every two seconds in the United States to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,600 hospitals nationwide.
In thanks for helping meet patient needs at a challenging time of year, all who come to give at this June 24 drive, or any blood drive between June 14 and 30, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. Presenting donors at the June 24 drive will also receive an entry ticket to a Cedar Fair theme park of their choice and a coupon for buy one get one free entry to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, while supplies last, and entry into a weekly drawing for four passes to Zoombezi Bay through July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.