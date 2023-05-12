Brenda Brown is celebrating a milestone in May — she’s worked 35 years for the Athens Messenger.
When Brown started on May 19, 1988, she was 25 years old with a 5-month-old son. She’s the only full-time proofreader the graphics department has ever had.
Before Brown’s job at the Athens Messenger, she earned a degree in computer science and accounting from Hocking College and worked for three years as a certified public accountant.
“With my background, they thought I would have a keen eye as a proofreader, which I did and still do,” she said.
Brown said the production of the newspaper has changed over time.
“Over the years, I have done everything from layout, paste-up, pagination, sales calls, circulation calls, stuffing envelopes for billing and customer service,” she said. “Times have changed significantly over the years, and we have come along way from WYSIWYG — End take, send take, next take to Quark Xpress and the Multi-Ad Ad blues.”
Celebrating her 60th birthday April 12, Brown is a grandmother and the Senior Graphics Designer — producing ads for repeat advertising customers for decades.
“Some ads I have been doing for over 30 years and some commercial jobs for over 20 years, so I must be doing something right,” she said.
Brown always has a smile on her face, enjoys her job and her co-workers.
“I was taught at a young age to always treat people with respect and kindness and to work hard and always give it your all by going above and beyond any expectations which is what I strive to do on a daily basis,” she said. “I love my job and my co-workers.”
After 35 years in the newspaper business, Brown offers this advice.
“If I have any advice to give you it would be to strive to make the most of every day and don’t get stressed when things aren’t going well,” she said. “Take time for yourself.”
One of Brown’s poems was featured as the poem from the United States in the Who’s Who of International Poetry.
As Brown says in her daily inspirational Facebook posts, “Smile. Be blessed. Be positive and kind. Be thankful for another day. Be the light in someone’s life. Check on your loved ones. Pray often. Stay safe and enjoy your day.”
