A man is incarcerated at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail after he stabbed a second man at a residence in Nelsonville.
Billy Ray Glick, 55, was arrested Monday, Dec. 7 by the Athens County Sheriff's Office and the Nelsonville Police Department following a report of a stabbing on Fort Street in Nelsonville. According to the Athens County Municipal Court website, Glick was arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m., where he was given a bond of $500,000, no ten percent allowed.
Officers arrived on scene at about 7:20 p.m. upon report of a male subject with stabbing wounds. Officers and crews with Athens County Emergency Services responded, where Glick was then arrested. Evidence was collected from the scene.
The stabbing victim was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital by EMS, then life flighted to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. No further information was available Tuesday morning on the victim's condition.
This was the second call to Fort Street for Nelsonville officers that night, having received a trespass complaint on the same street at about 6:23 p.m. on Monday. That call resulted in discovering there was no trespassing as the male subject lived at the residence.
