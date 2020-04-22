On the same day that Governor Mike DeWine announced that students would not return to in-person classes for the remainder of the school year, school districts around the state lit up football stadiums to honor the class of 2020.
At precisely 8:20 p.m. on Monday evening, the lights came on, and seniors, parents, faculty and community members drove by at high schools around Athens County, honking their horns and cheering for the graduates.
“I think it’s interesting, I didn’t expect all the honking to be going on,” Athens High School Senior Emmarald Jean-Francois said. Emmarald, along with her sister, fellow senior Maellie Jean-Francois and senior McKenna Bruce, stood on a hill overlooking the football field by Athens High School, waving to drivers as they honked in celebration.
“Athens has always been a really supportive community, I think this demonstrates that,” Bruce said. All three are student athletes who compete in track and field.
“As a senior who’s losing their spring sport it’s nice to see people care,” Bruce said.
Drive-by celebrations occurred simultaneously at Athens, Alexander, Nelsonville-York and Federal Hocking. The lights of the stadiums were left on for 40 minutes, and score boards were lit up to celebrate the seniors.
These celebrations were especially poignant for the seniors who just found out that they will be finishing up their high school experience at home.
DeWine’s announcement was made during Monday afternoon’s press conference. The decision was made to minimize the spread of COVID-19. DeWine was advised by educators across the state for the decision.
Though DeWine has not made official decisions about traditional end of the year activities like graduation or prom, DeWine said he hopes that school districts will find innovative and safe ways to allow students to celebrate and honor their accomplishments.
Local students are currently navigating what this latest decision means for their high school experience. Though it is difficult, students like Emmarald are trying to remain practical.
“It was a little hard to cope with at first, but now that it’s been a while and school is officially canceled, it’s just something we have to live with and move on,” Emmarald said. “Hopefully the whole pandemic will get better and it won’t get worse.”
