A staff member at the Beacon School has tested positive with COVID-19, according to a post on their Facebook page. No plans to close the school have been reported.
The post states that the school is working closely with the Athens City-County Health Department. Those who were in contact with the patient and need to quarantine will be notified by the heath department following the investigation.
Exposed locations at the school have been cleaned and disinfected. The school asks parents to continue to check their children for COVID-19 symptoms, which include:
- fever or chills
- new uncontrolled cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- abdominal pain
- new onset of severe headache, especially with fever
If anyone in the household develops symptoms or gets a positive test result, they should begin to isolate and contact the health department at 740-592-4431.
Those with questions can contact the Beacon School at 740-594-3539 or the Athens City-County Health Department.
