Stand Down

Volunteers prepare to hand out supplies during the 2020 Athens Area Stand Down. The event will be held Friday at the Athens County Fairgrounds. It provides items such as blankets, hygiene products and some food to help veterans, the homeless and the near homeless through the winter months. This all-volunteer event uses donations from individuals and local businesses.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

A group of volunteers are preparing to help make sure that displaced people in the community have the supplies they need to survive the chilly months ahead.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.