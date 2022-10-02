A group of volunteers are preparing to help make sure that displaced people in the community have the supplies they need to survive the chilly months ahead.
The 7th annual Athens Area Stand Down will take place Friday, at the Athens Fairgrounds, 286 W. Union St., Athens. Designed to combat homelessness in southeastern Ohio, this event will be open to veterans from 10a.m. to noon, and then open to the public from noon to 2 p.m.
Veterans planning to attend must bring proof of their military service. Due to COVID-19 concerns, buses will not participate in this year's event.
Athens City Auditor Kathy Hecht chairs the committee that oversees the event.
"The goal of the Stand Down is to help homeless people in the area get prepared for winter," she said.
Hecht elaborated that the event defines "homeless people" as anyone who is living on the streets, as well as "people who are at risk of becoming homeless. These can be people living out of their car, or someone temporally sleeping on a friend's couch, or anyone could get evicted in the near future."
Attendees will have access to items such as tents, blankets, sleeping bags, coats, boots, socks, laundry detergent, personal hygiene items and nonperishable food items.
A lunch will also be provided during the Stand Down. Participants will have opportunities to learn about housing, job search and addiction recovery services in the area, Hecht said.
The military term "Stand Down" sometimes refers to safe environments that are provided for exhausted soldiers in times of war. During their stay at a Stand Down, soldiers can rest, enjoy a hot meal, receive dental and medical care, get letters from home and regroup both physically and emotionally before they return to duty.
The event still needs items such as hand warmers, towels, flashlights, first aid kits and toothpaste.
To make an item donation or volunteer, visit the Athens Area Stand Down website at athensareastanddown.org/ online.
Financial donations can be mailed as a check made out to The Athens Foundation with "Athens Area Stand Down" in the memo line. They can be mailed to The Athens Foundation, PO Box 366, Athens, OH 45701.
Hecht stated that event sponsors of this event include Athens Common Pleas Court Judge George McCarthy, Good Works, Inc., Nelsonville Elks, Rocky Brands, Hickory Creek of Athens, Ohio Means Jobs Athens County, Health Recovery Services and The Gathering Place.
To view a complete list of sponsors visit, athensareastanddown.org/our-sponsors-1 online.
For information on the seventh annual Athens Area Stand Down, call 740-707-6156 or 740-517-0619.
