Free Haircuts

About a dozen students from Tri-County Career Center’s Cosmetology Department showed up at the Stand Down event in 2019 with scissors in hand. They gave out free haircuts to all comers — but due to the pandemic, this will not be taking place in 2020.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

Individuals struggling to meet daily needs, such as housing, will be able to access resources aiming to help elevate their standard of living during the annual Athens Area Stand Down, scheduled for this Friday, Oct. 2 at the Athens County Fairgrounds.

The day is meant “to provide those without a home the resources they need to address their problems and rebuild their lives.” Though events like these were originally meant for veterans, Friday’s Stand Down is for all Athens area residents who are in need of goods and services. However, the first two hours — 10 a.m. to noon — will be held just for veterans.

Due to restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 event will be a drive-thru style, and many services that were offered in previous years will not be able to take place. These services include medical examinations, dental exams, housing assistance meetings, hair cuts, voter registration assistance, and legal assistance.

Also because of the drive-thru style of this year’s Stand Down, individuals will be given pre-packaged supplies and information from community partners. This also means buses will not be allowed into the fairgrounds this year.

Because the supplies are pre-packaged, the fully volunteer staff has requested one-size fits all apparel or unisex sizing. The group’s goal was to package 200 boxes to be distributed. As such, the group has mainly been seeking financial donations through the Athens Foundation.

How to still help

Kroger in Athens has partnered with the Athens Area Stand Down team to help collect items for the event. These items include 3-in-1 body wash/shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste, deodarent, sunscreen, chapstick, wet wipes, travel size laundry detergent, toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Speak with an associate, and they will collect the items for the Stand Down.

A complete list of items needed can be found on the group’s website, athensareastanddown.org. Financial donations are also still accepted, through athensareastanddown.org/donate.

No donation boxes were set up this year due to COVID-19.

How to get there

Athens Public Transit is providing free rides on all lines this Friday, including a stop at the fairgrounds.

Medicaid eligible transportation is available through Athens County Job and Family Services, which can be reached by calling 740-677-4275.

Veterans can contact the Athens County Veterans Administration at 740-590-7473 for a ride, or ride share services beyond the county are being organized through the Lyft app.

For more details on the event and how to help, visit athensareastanddown.org.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

