NELSONVILLE – When the new location for Starbrick BBQ opened its doors in Nelsonville, Chris and Missy Holley finally achieved a lifelong dream.
The pair, who have been married for 31 years, always talked about the possibility of eventually having their own restaurant in their hometown of Nelsonville. Chris, who previously worked for Heiner’s Bakery in Nelsonville, had always enjoy grilling and barbecuing, and decided to make barbecue the center piece of the business.
After years of discussion, they started the Starbrick BBQ food truck in 2016, naming their business after the iconic star bricks that lined the walkways of Nelsonville.
Chris and Missy began with a basic barbecue menu by putting their own twist on brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork with a variety of sauces, and offering classic sides like mac and cheese, cheesy potatoes, pit beans and coleslaw.
They also make all their food fresh by hand-pulling their meat and mixing up their own along in-house sauces and rubs. They’ve worked hard to offer authentic and fresh food to their customers, and have added in their own personal twists. Missy admits it took her eight tries to get their coleslaw recipe close to one Chris’s grandmother used to make, and she uses her mother’s own recipes from time to time.
“We’ve used some family recipes and perfected what we think is close to the recipes we had,” Missy said.
“Or what we thought they tasted like when we were younger,” Chris added.
Customers seemed to enjoy the recipes just as much as they do, and the business quickly gained traction. In addition to running the food truck, they also started to offer catering for weddings and other events in addition to regular sales.
Soon, they were getting to a point where the business was becoming all-consuming for just the two of them. They started to view brick and mortar locations in December as the next step for their growing business. Chris and Missy and looked at five different places before they eventually found a building that had previously been a restaurant and already came equipped with a kitchen and a layout similar to what they needed. It was an opportunity they couldn’t turn up.
“We looked at it and thought if we didn’t take advantage of this opportunity, we might as well get out of it completely,” Chris said. “We were at the point where one of us was going to have to quit our jobs to run the food truck if we were going to maintain and grow.”
Soon, Missy quit her job at Nelsonville schools to focus on the business full time, and the pair spent the next three months making the new store their own by redoing the floors, building a new countertop, and closing in the kitchen. They also added more people to their team, including a head chef and several Hocking College culinary students.
After three months, Chris and Missy had a soft opening for friends and family and another corporate soft opening the day afterwards. When Starbrick BBQ finally opened to the public on Feb. 26, they sold out before closing.
“It was crazy,” Chris said. “It was controlled chaos.”
Their success is all the more extraordinary because most of their traction has been entirely organic, without direct advertising. Along with a loyal customer base from their food truck, Missy and Chris also have a large following on Facebook, which is the only social media they use for the business. Chris says that on opening day, they reached 15,000 people on Facebook alone.
Missy is encouraged by the feedback they have received, and believes the community support will only continue as they add more items to the menu and expand the business.
“Customers are happy to have us in the community and have a different food choice,” Missy said. “A lot of our previous customers are saying it’s just as good or better as when we had the food truck, and a lot of people trying it for the first time say they love it and they’ll be back.”
For the next few months, they are focusing solely on the restaurant before food truck season starts up closer to the summer, and they want to add some more people to the team to help out with operations as they move forward. They also have plans to expand their menu with everything from wings to vegan pulled pork made with jackfruit.
But they still want to take things slow as they grow, and focus on what has always been important to them: offering the best food possible to their customers, and serving a community they love.
“Every day we’re learning something new,” Chris said. “We’re just trying to figure it out as we go. That’s the challenge, finding what works best.”
