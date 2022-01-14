NELSONVILLE — Starbrick Gallery, opened in October 2001 under the name Starbrick Clay, will be closing its doors after over 20 years on the historic Nelsonville Town Square. The gallery started as a cooperative between seven female ceramics artists and has grown to include various forms of medium and members from all walks of life.
Due to a substantial increase in rent, the gallery is no longer sustainable and will be closing at the end of the month with a small goodbye celebration to be held that weekend. They will be open limited hours throughout February.
With less foot traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the gallery being closed for three months, during which rent was paid in full, the new higher price was not affordable for the gallery which highlights local artwork rather than operating as a profit-focused endeavor. The loss of multiple members, including Judy Klaer Kerns who passed last summer, compounded with the rent raise leading to the decision to close.
Even if there isn’t a brick and mortar shop, the artists that call the shop home won’t let this hurdle break their spirits.
“It kind of effects our identity,” said Ann Judy, one of the original founders. “But we plan on staying together as a group and looking into group show opportunities.”
In the years since its opening, Starbrick has hosted classes for Hocking College students and local children, a yarn shop and a ceramics shop among a showing room full of various types of art from multiple artists. Woodworking, knitting, painting, jewelry work, ceramics and so much more has graced the walls and display cases of the gallery.
Starbrick played an essential role in the foundation of Final Fridays, an event held the last Friday of nearly every month throughout the year with music and entertainment held on the square. On those nights, anywhere from 300 to 400 guests would visit the gallery according to Olson.
“Final Fridays for us was like a celebration party for all of the members,” said Olson. “We had a wonderful time.”
The Final Fridays program ran from 2008 until 2019. A fire in 2015 caused by a blown transformer completely destroying the Hocking College Art Gallery and causing smoke and water damage to Stuart’s Opera House and Majestic Galleries. As years went by, it became more difficult to find volunteers to help work the event, further leading to its end.
Before the pandemic hit, the cooperative was working on a new program, Art in the Afternoon, but had to be canceled at the last minute in 2020 for covid safety protocols. Plans to resurrect that idea were held until the group realized they wouldn’t be able to keep the gallery open.
Over the years, the cooperative members have made numerous expansions and improvements to the building, adding a kitchen, closet, walls and more in order to accommodate more forms of art. At the galleries high point, the cooperative composed of 16 members. Each artist had their own style and medium as well as career paths. Backgrounds ranged from nurses, a professional women’s football player, gymnastics coach, horse trainer, professors of multiple subjects and more.
The gallery had a national impact as well being the first gallery in Nelsonville to host a national exhibit with help from Ohio University ceramics professor Brad Schwieger. The gallery also hosted a national cup show for a number of years. With tourists coming to nearby Hocking Hills from all over the world, Olson suspects that Starbrick artwork is in homes all over the country.
“We’ve had a great time here,” said Judy. “People really supported us during the holiday season and during covid too. We really appreciated all the support we had over 20 years. People really amaze.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.