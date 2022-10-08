The startup for part of the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project has been delayed a week.
Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler gave an update on the project during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.
AEP-Ohio did not get service to the lift station for Contract E, near Carol Lane, set up this week as expected, Kasler said.
“That’s been pushed back to the next week,” he said. “So the earliest we’ll be able to send out hookup notices will be the end of the week for that contract. … That’s assuming everything is going to go all right at start up.”
Kasler and Gary Silcott will visit the commissioners at their next meeting, Oct. 11, to discuss rates for customers who use the new system.
They have always projected a $70 minimum bill, $55 of which would go toward debt retirement, Kasler said.
“We got information back from the city. We’re averaging about 3,100 gallons average for those first 108 customers,” he said.
Kasler and Silcott will discuss having deciding a set rate for a 1,000-gallon minimum or do something else.
“We’re trying to get so we’re not going to change it,” Kasler said.
Also during the meeting, Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman what the county can do about abandoned mobile homes.
The Athens County Land Bank and the Athens City County Health Department requested $200,000 American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county to create a fund to help demolish some of the abandoned mobile homes and clean up some properties. Wasserman is the chair of the land bank board.
“Sometimes those mobile homes, we don’t necessarily know where they are,” Wasserman said. “In the case of one on Chase Road, I looked it up on the county website and the county shows that there’s a mobile home there, but there’s no serial number, there’s no title number in the county records. So we have no idea how to track down who actually owns the mobile home. We know who owns the dirt that it’s sitting on, not the mobile home.
“Mobile homes are a tremendous problem. … It’s a really difficult situation.”
Commission Chris Chmiel suggested getting someone who tears things down for scrap to help. “I think we could economically work with them.”
Wasserman noted that the county would still have to settle the ownership situation.
Other counties are also dealing with abandoned mobile homes.
“It comes up all the time at the treasurers’ conference,” Wasserman said. “Everybody’s like of like, ‘We don’t know what to do.’ My prosecutor says this, the other prosecutor says that. It’s kind of part fo the problem. … It’s something that we probably should chase the state for some money to try to do this.”
In other matters, Wasserman received board approval to enter into a contract with FIG — Finch Investment Group and its associated entities — for tax lien purchases.
The treasurer’s office had a contract with Tax Ease, which expired two years ago.
“We have done a series of very short-term contracts just to clean up the Tax Ease business with existing liens where they go back and then we purchase a subsequent lien to the one they’ve already purchased.”
The treasurer’s office has not sold any tax liens since 2019, due to the pandemic. The lasted certified delinquent list has not been released by the county auditor’s office yet, Wasserman said. A tax lien is similar to selling the debt on a property.
While the treasurer’s office has not worked with FIG before, they found it to have the best out of four proposals the office received in the spring.
“They have an incredible portal that we in the office can log into as well as taxpayers,” Wasserman said. “If they do happen to get their lien sold, they can see the status of it. They can see what the payoff is. They can request a payment online instantaneously.”
The treasurer’s office anticipated reviewing the certified delinquent list later this month. After that, they’ll start sending out letters notifying them that their taxes are overdue. No one who is working with the treasurer’s office will have a tax lien put on their property, he said.
“That’s a 30-day period from the time we send those letters out to the time that we actually get serious working with the company and selecting what liens they might purchase. We think by probably early December that we probably will be in another series of purchasing,” Wasserman said.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will next meet on Oct. 11. The meeting will start with a viewing at 9 a.m. for a request to vacate Waterloo Road in New Marshfield. The alley is near the intersection of Long and High streets. The board will come to the courthouse annex, second floor conference room, and hold a hearing on vacating the road at 10 a.m. The rest of the meeting will be held afterward.
