JACKSON — State Attorney General David Yost’s Office released body camera video footage which shows how a man was killed after a Jackson County sheriff deputy shot him last week by Jisco West Road in Jackson County.
William Beach, 31, of Jackson, was killed Jan. 31 after a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement agents.
The Athens Messenger filed a Public Records Request with the state Attorney General’s Office to obtain body camera video from the incident.
The eight-minute video can be seen online at athensmessenger.com.
The video shows deputies trying to get Beach to surrender at a shed located at 1818 Jisco West Road, which is about three miles west of Jackson.
When the deputies decided Beach was not going to surrender, they broke down the shed’s door where he was barricaded around 2 p.m. A shot was fired soon after they entered the shed.
Deputies ordered Beach not to move nor resist arrest or he would be killed. Beach yelled as he moved wildly toward the deputies, and was tazed.
Beach kept moving, and deputies tazed him again.
A deputy asked another deputy, “did you hit him” referring to the shot that was fired.
The deputy responded, “I didn’t hit him. I hit the ceiling.”
When Beach calmed down, deputies approached him and saw that he had been shot. They immediately called for medical help, which is when the video ends.
Jackson County EMS took Beach to Holzer Medical Center of Jackson for treatment, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m. His body was sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
Last week, Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier issued a statement explaining why the the sheriff's office requested state Bureau of Investigation to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Steve Irwin, press secretary to state Attorney General Dave Yost.
Frazier explained why the BCI is involved in the investigation.
“I want to explain the stance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on the officer-involved shooting incident that occurred on January 31, 2023,” Frazier said in press release issued Friday, Feb. 3. “It has become a law enforcement best practice to request an outside agency to investigate following an officer-involved shooting.
"This standard has been put in place so that citizens can be reassured that the investigation is independent and transparent.”
Frazier continued, “That is why I requested the Bureau of Criminal Investigations to conduct this investigation. This request is to ensure the public that this incident was fully investigated. These investigations are not something that concludes overnight. Once the legal process concludes, BCI’s investigation will be made available for the public to review.”
Frazier said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has deliberately not released information to the public so as to not hinder the ongoing investigation.
“I appreciate the public’s patience as this investigation is being completed. It is a hard time for all involved,” he said in the press release.
Irwin said BCI does not identify the officer(s) involved in officer-involved shootings as they amount to uncharged suspects in ongoing investigations.
When asked if the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, Irwin said as it relates to officer-involved shootings, the decision to place an involved officer on administrative leave — or any subsequent decision regarding return to work — is entirely up to the agency. BCI does not make a recommendation in this area.
The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the deputy involved in the shooting nor commented about whether that person was placed on administrative leave.
According to court records, Beach had been charged in 2022 with assaulting a Jackson Police officer, a fourth-degree felony. His case was scheduled to go to trial between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 in Jackson County Court of Common Pleas.
According to the incident report, JPD Patrolman Justin Sizemore made a traffic stop around 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Filling Station on Bridge Street in Jackson after observing vehicle go left of center. After police arrived on scene to assist, Sizemore ran a K9 unit around the vehicle which then detected drugs by the rear passenger door. Beach was a passenger in the rear seats of the vehicle.
When Beach exited the vehicle, he attempted to flee through the Filling Station’s parking lot. Sizemore caught Beach on Bridge Street, shortly after the pursuit began, the incident report said.
As Sizemore tried to detain Beach, there was an altercation on the ground in the middle of the road when Beach allegedly hit Sizemore twice with his hand, the incident report said.
Sizemore reported bleeding from his forearm and he had ripped knee section of his pants, the incident report said. Beach refused medical attention at the scene, but Jackson Correctional Facility later asked that Beach receive medical clearance from Holzer Medical Center due to him claiming injury, which was unspecified in the incident report.
In addition to being charged with a fourth-degree felony of assaulting a police officer, Beach was charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to the incident report.
When police conducted a search of the vehicle, they discovered drug paraphernalia in the form of a drug pipe with residue, according to the incident report.
In October, Beach was released from jail on his own recognizance but ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and undergo alcohol and drug assessment at Phoenix Center.
Prior to August’s arrest, Beach pled guilty to a fifth degree felony of breaking and entering stemming from an incident in November of 2020, according to court documents. Beach was placed on probation for five years. Warrants for his arrest were issued because he was not complying with the terms of his probation.
