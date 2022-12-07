State approves charter for Southeast Ohio Classical Academy

The organizers of a proposed charter school in Athens County notified their supporters that its charter process has taken a step forward so that classes may begin in fall 2024.
Southeast Ohio Classical Academy organizers were informed about charter application approval on Nov. 30, according to Board Chair Kimberly Vandlen. It took them about seven months to prepare the application for review by the Ohio Department of Education. The state notified them about approval two months after they applied.
“Most charter school groups apply for their charter in the year before opening,” Vandlen said in an interview with the Athens Messenger. “Since we have checked this major milestone off of our list early, our team will be freed up to get to work on other things like searching for a principal, fundraising, and solidifying building plans.”
In Ohio, charter schools are authorized by Department of Education-approved sponsors, which are vetted by the Office of Scholarship. In Southeast Ohio Classical Academy’s case, St. Aloysius Orphanage has approved the school’s application.
The charter school application approval is a step in the sponsorship process. The final charter agreement will be signed in 2024, the year of the academy’s opening, according to Vandlen.
St. Aloysius Orphanage sponsors other “classical” schools in Ohio. According to a June 2022 sponsorship agreement with the state, St. Aloysius Orphanage currently sponsors 59 community schools in Ohio. The department agreed that St. Aloysius may sponsor no more than 10 new schools per schools year beginning with the 2020-2021 school year through the 2027-2028 school year, up to a total of 100 sponsored schools.
For the 2018-2019 school year, the Ohio Department of Education gave St. Aloysius an overall sponsor rating of 10 out of a possible 12 points. For academic performance, it received a rating of 2 out of 4, a C. For compliance and quality practices, the sponsor received four out of four in both categories, exceeds standards.
Sponsor information can be found at education.ohio.gov/Topics/Community-Schools/Sponsor-Documents/Sponsors/St-Aloysius-Orphanage online.
Vandlen said changes to the charter may need to be made later, when enrollment figures become more clear.
“Let’s say for example we do an early enrollment in December of 2023 and we have enough students to fill three third grade classrooms rather than two — our board would discuss the viability of adding a third section in that grade, and then go back to the charter agreement and seek to make this modification before the final charter contract is signed,” she said.
Organizers are focused on finding a building for the school and hopes to find one that is within a 15-minute drive of the city of Athens, “which would allow us to serve a broad portion of Southeast Ohio scholars,” Vandlen said.
The school is still working toward opening in fall 2024.
“We are incredibly excited about the charter approval as it is the latest, big step in the process of creating a new school,” Vandlen said. “We look forward to continuing to share our plans with the community. We are one step closer to turning a dream into reality.”
Curriculum would be based on classical education is traditional education that employs methods that have been used as far back as Ancient Greece and Rome.
According to the SOCA’s website, “Classical education derives its purpose, pedagogy and subject matters from the traditions of our Western civilization inheritance. These principles have proven their value over centuries. A classical education can be understood as a traditional education.”
Through an affiliation with Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative, the school offers a classical education. The Barney Charter School, a Hillsdale College outreach program, is devoted to the revitalization of public education through the launch and support of classical K-12 charter schools.
Through this initiative, Hillsdale College promotes a model of education that is rooted in the liberal arts and sciences, offers a firm grounding in civic virtue, and cultivates moral character.
For information about the school, visit socacademy.org online.
Miles Layton is the Ohio Region editor for APG. Nicole Bowman-Layton is a staff reporter for The Athens Messenger.
