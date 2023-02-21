State Attorney General Dave Yost is asking a judge to find Cinseree Johnson in contempt of court for violating a 2017 court order prohibiting her from acting on behalf of nonprofits in the state without their consent.
Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge George McCarthy ordered Johnson, a former Athens resident, whose current address is in Pepper Pike, to appear at 1:30 p.m. March 30 to answer the Ohio Attorney General Office's claims of contempt.
On March 16, 2017, the court ordered Johnson to stop acting on behalf of charitable organizations in Ohio. The motion claims that since that order was issued, she has acted on behalf of established charities against their wishes and/or without any authority to do so.
In 2018 and 2020, Johnson filed tax forms with the Internal Revenue Service on behalf of several nonprofits, including John Gee Black Historical Center, Northern Christian Leadership Association, Multicultural Genealogical Center of Southern Ohio, Cinseree Johnson Inc., East Cleveland Community Theater, The Melvin Lindsey Foundation Inc., Society For The Preservation Of Black Art And Artists Inc. and the Chagrin Falls Park Community Center Corporation.
“Johnson’s unauthorized tax filings have caused confusion and prevented Ohio nonprofit organizations from applying for grants and otherwise conducting business,” the motion claims. “For example, as a result of Johnson’s unauthorized actions, John Gee Black Historical Center’s address was changed on publicly available information and donations were redirected to an incorrect address Ms. Johnson filed on the organization’s behalf.”
Filed by Megan Nelson and Marilyn Ebel, assistant attorneys general in the charitable law section, the motion asks that the court issue an order so Johnson appears in court and shows why she should not be held in contempt.
If found in contempt, the attorney general requests the court impose sanctions on Johnson such as imposing a maximum fine of $250 for the first offense of contempt and a fine of $200 for violating an injunction.
The attorney general seeks a prison term of no more than 30 days. While the motion says the attorney general recognizes that imposing jail time as a sanction for violating an order in a civil case is extreme, the case is an extreme one.
"At no time has Johnson given any indication that she respects the judicial process or has any intention to stop violating the law," the motion says. "It is doubtful that a limited civil fine will be sufficient to dissuade her.”
The state also seeks other sanctions as the court determines is sufficient to cause Johnson to comply with the court order.
In 2016, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office sued Johnson and Mount Zion Baptist Church LLC. The lawsuit alleged that Johnson, without authority to due so, filed a series of documents with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office that ended the church’s pre-existing nonprofit and gave control to Mount Zion Baptist Church LLC. The lawsuit claimed that Johnson was the only member of the limited liability corporation.
The case never went to trial, because in 2017 a default judgment was issued in favor of the attorney general’s office, which was appointed receiver of the church’s assets. Later in 2017, the attorney general’s office deeded the building to the Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society.
A court order issued March 16, 2017, prohibits Johnson from “soliciting in the State of Ohio for charitable purposes or on behalf of any charitable organization” and from “acting as … [an] agent … of any charitable organization in a capacity that oversees, manages, or handles any charitable assets.”
In 2019, Johnson was found in contempt of the court order when a judge ruled that a website and Facebook page featuring Mount Zion Baptist Church that she allegedly created to be illegal.
