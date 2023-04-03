COLUMBUS — Auditor of the State Keith Faber recently released a special audit of the Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio, based in Nelsonville, in connection with the investigation of a former fiscal officer who pleaded guilty to tampering with records in 2022.
Jaqulyn (Brandi) Sanders, former fiscal officer for the commission, was convicted and sentenced in January 2023 to two years of probation, following an investigation by the auditor’s Special Investigations Unit.
SIU launched its investigation in February 2020, after irregularities in Sanders’ sick and vacation leave accruals were identified during an internal review by the commission and brought to the attention of the independent accounting firm completing the commission’s regular financial audit.
As fiscal officer, Sanders was responsible for entering Commission employee payroll data. SIU determined that Sanders, on several occasions, used accrued leave but did not enter the hours into the Commission’s payroll system. On one occasion, she gave herself an additional accrual of leave not authorized, overstating earned sick and vacation leave balances by 71 hours and 52 hours, respectively.
Sanders was fired in May 2020. The issue was discovered before she received her severance payout, so the Commission did not suffer a monetary loss as a result.
Sanders pleaded guilty in December 2022 in Athens County Common Pleas Court to a misdemeanor count of tampering with records and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, with both suspended, pending successful completion of probation.
Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.