Coolville meeting

David Thompson, with the Ohio Auditor’s Office, speaks about the process of dissolving a village Tuesday during a special meeting of the Coolville Village Council on Tuesday. Residents of the village in eastern Athens Council will be voting on its dissolution in November.

 Nicole Bowman-Layton/Messenger Staff

Dissolving the Village of Coolville could take at least two years, according to David Thompson, chief of the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office local government services.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.