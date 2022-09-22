Dissolving the Village of Coolville could take at least two years, according to David Thompson, chief of the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office local government services.
A measure on the Nov. 8 ballot for Coolville voters will involve the dissolution of the village. A majority vote will be needed in order for the dissolution to move forward, Thompson said.
About 60 people met Tuesday in the Coolville Elementary School gym.
The state auditor’s office is required by law to facilitate the dissolution. It will not make decisions in how things are done, but rather will make sure they are done in a way that benefits both village residents and those entities taking over services, he said.
If Coolville is dissolved, its citizens will be “entirely part of township and under the guidance at that point of the township trustees and their rules and their regulations,” Thompson said. “That’s what happens when you dissolve. The village goes away. All the history of the village goes away. All the rules of the village go away. Those citizens now are impacted by what wishes the township wants to do on this particular area.”
In previous reporting by The Messenger, dissolution advocates accused village council members of wrongfully removing former Mayor Rose Tyman of her position, using illegal procedures to appoint new council members and holding seats without residing in the village. They have also said they believe utility bills will be reduced.
Opponents of dissolution disputed many of these claims.
A follow-up story about the audience members’ discussion about the possible dissolution will be published in an upcoming edition of The Messenger.
The process
Thompson, who has dealt with 17 other village dissolutions, said each village’s case is unique. He walked through the basic procedure during the meeting.
If the dissolution measure passes, representatives with the state auditor’s office, village council, Troy Township, Athens County Water and Sewer District or a regional water system or district will meet a day or two after the Nov. 8 election. They will set up uninterrupted services as outlined in the Ohio Revised Code.
“What that original organizational meaning is about is getting everybody in the same room, because there has to be uninterrupted services. The code is very clear,” Thompson said. “You can’t go for a period of time and not have water and sewer services. You can’t go for a period of time and not have police services. You can’t go for a period of time and not have ambulance — not even one minute or one day. …
“We’ve never had issues with, with people coming to the forefront and accepting the responsibility for those services,” he said.
All of the water and sewer will be handled either by the county or a regional water system. The village currently buys its water from Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District.
All other services will be transferred to the Troy Township trustees.
These entities would also take on any revenue or debt the village has, Thompson said. For example, Coolville has a debt for its water and sewer system. That would be transferred to whoever takes over those services.
The township would take over any property or fiscal responsibilities not related to water and sewer.
If no one accepts a service, the village solicitor would have to file a motion in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas to get that service taken care of.
When a dissolution lasts more than two years, it is usually because something is tied up in court, Thompson said.
While this happens, the current village council will still be in place to help facilitate the transition, Thompson said.
In regards to the village’s finances, village council and any workers who have to stay on during the transition will continue to be paid out of village funds. Anything Coolville has to do during the process, such as pay for a solicitor to make legal documents for the transition, will be paid using village funds.
“They will be paid for maintaining their positions because they’re the ones that have to actually dissolve and go through the processes of dissolving the village,” Thompson said. “So they don’t go away. … They have to, with the help of their solicitor, they would have to draw off documents to transfer the properties. They would have to take an inventory. There is a number of other legal things that they would have to do.”
Toward the end of the process, the state auditor’s office will conduct an audit the village’s finances. Any money in the water and sewer funds will be given to the agency that takes over those operations. The rest will go to the Troy Township trustees.
Water and sewer
Many of the questions about the dissolution involved what would happen with the Coolville water service. According to a member of the audience, the village’s base rate — $150 for water and sewer — is the second highest rate in Ohio.
Water service will be taken over by either the county or another regional water service provider, Thompson said. That provider can set rates, install meters that are compatible with its current system or do infrastructure improvements as it sees fit.
The village has an outstanding debt with the Ohio Water Development Authority. That debt, which helped in the construction of the water and sewer system, will be transferred to whoever takes over the system, Thompson said.
Whether rates will go up or not, he did not know, but in all the dissolutions Thompson has worked on, the rates have increased.
“Future capital improvements and the debt … that the debt’s not going away,” he said. “Whoever takes that over, they’re the ones that will be setting what rates are necessary to cover the complete cost of those operations.”
Other services
Since Troy Township is patrolled by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, it was most likely that the police department would be dissolved. It would be up to the township trustees whether the fire department would stay.
Coolville has street lights. It would be up to the township trustees whether they want to pay for those lights or turn them off, Thompson said.
“I’ve seen the township bend over backwards to keep the street lights,” he said. “I’ve seen other townships that shut the street lights off because they can’t afford them.”
In terms of roads, during the initial organizational meeting, the township trustees would have to decide whether they want to start maintaining the roadways immediately or wait until the dissolution becomes official.
“Once the monies are in the hands of the trustees, then they have every right to spend those dollars the way they see fit,” Thompson said.
Taxes
Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson said that property taxes would initially raise slightly after the village is dissolved.
Coolville has a total milage of 64.05, while the township has a total of 64.15.
Village residents pay fewer township levies and additional municipal levies, she said.
The owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $1.37 more in property taxes if the village is dissolved.
As far as whether property taxes will go up or down, Thompson said her office would likely not see a change in property values until when then 2026 assessments are done.
“I don’t think there will be any immediate adjustment,” she said. “There could be a long term, either in favor of or in favor against, depending what happens. I can tell you the two drivers of value on real property are income and population. So if you have people move the area, I would expect that it’s possible your values would increase.”
