COLUMBUS – The State Controlling Board has approved the release of more than $400,000 for equipment upgrades at WOUB television and radio, State Representative Jay Edwards announced Monday.
WOUB-TV is receiving a total of $326,221. Among the work to be supported with the funding is to replace the studio production suite with UHD/4K capability. The existing, first-generation digital production system is nearing 15 years in age and is not upgradeable to current or future UHD/4K video technology standards.
WOUB-FM is receiving $76,175, of which $44,175 will be used to replace transmission and associated equipment for WOUC-FM in Cambridge. This project is needed to upgrade the WOCU facility to current digital technology and ensure compatibility with existing equipment.
“WOUB has a long history of providing news and information to the residents of Southeast Ohio, as well as providing hands-on educational opportunities for students at Ohio University,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville). “This funding will help WOUB keep pace with changes in technology and continue its important work in the region.”
WOUB will provide a 50 percent local match for the state capital funding.
Also approved by the State Controlling Board today is $120,000 for engineering project design/development for the Snow Fork Doser Project. The project involves the future construction by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources of at least two electrically powered lime dosers within Snow Fork of Monday Creek to effectively treat acid mine drainage.
