The Ohio State Controlling Board approved $250,000 in grant funding Monday for the Athens County Land Bank to facilitate the removal of old gas station equipment from a property in Glouster.
The Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant, a program that is part of the Ohio Development Services Agency, provides up to $500,000 in funding to assess, clean up and remediate soil located around underground storage tanks with documented petroleum releases, according to Controlling Board documents.
Ric Wasserman, an Athens County Land Bank member, said grants like this allow the Land Bank, and therefore the county, to remediate environmentally destructive and abandoned gas station apparati.
The environmental dangers of petroleum underground storage tanks (USTs) and associated piping are well documented. According to the EPA, there are as many as 225,000 “petroleum brownfields” or areas contaminated by petroleum, and many are the sites of old gas stations.
“They’re nightmares,” Wasserman said.
In addition to the environmental damage wrought by these rusting USTs and piping, they are also a headache for communities.
According to a Ohio Department of Commerce sheet, many financial institutions will not grant loan approval for commercial property transactions until all environmental concerns surrounding USTs on properties have been addressed.
Wasserman said this warning is true, issues need to be dealt with before anything economically productive can be put on the property.
“Any building that has these environmental issues in order for it to be sold or redeveloped — the environmental issues are dealt with,” Wasserman said.
Due to the onerous nature of getting the properties assessed and remediated, the Land Bank’s work in securing these grants has been essential, since it covers the entire costs of these projects, Wasserman said.
Chris Chmiel, Athens County Commissioner and Land Bank member, said the Land Bank’s budget is around $400,000 so these grants spare the organization devastating costs.
“That would be really very costly if there weren’t the grants,” Chmiel said.
“It’s another way that having a land bank in the county benefits everybody because it’s the land bank that’s able to get these projects done,” Wasserman said.
He added the Land Bank was recently able to get an old UST and piping out of an abandoned site in Chauncey. He said with Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant money, they were able to demolish the building on the site, clear the hazardous equipment, and properly remediate the soil.
Wasserman said the current grant acceptee located on 10 High Street in Glouster is actually located on private property, and removal of bad piping and soil remediation can happen unimpeded.
Todd Walker, director of communications for the Ohio Development Services Agency, said there are thousands of sites across Ohio in similar situations to those at Chauncey and Glouster.
Many of the locations are in central areas and are economically dormant, he said.
“We know many of these sites are located on major thoroughfares in downtown communities, and these projects are essential to help communities remediate these sites for a better use and future economic communities,” Walker said.
He added that when many of these gas station sites were abandoned, the owners left municipalities to deal with the consequences.
“There is a need to clean up these sites — somebody owned the gas station and it was easier to just walk away from it,” Walker said. “But because these underground storage tanks need to be removed, everyone just kind of stepped away — and they were not being cleaned up.”
The Controlling Board is a mechanism for handling necessary adjustments to the state budget. They approved the grant for Glouster as part of a blanket approval of numerous other agency requests.
“Things are looking better and better,” Chmiel said.
