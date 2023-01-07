COLUMBUS — An Ohio Court of Claims judge recently ruled in favor of Ohio University regarding a lawsuit claiming the university was negligent in how it handled sex abuse allegations against a former police officer.
The state lawsuit, as well as a federal case naming OU as a defendant, were filed by Athens attorney Mike Fradin on the behalf of a former student at Federal Hocking Local Schools, Alison Arocho.
According to past reports, the Marietta woman’s lawsuit alleged that Ohio University was negligent in how it handled sex abuse allegations against former OU police officer Robert Parsons more than a decade ago when she was attending middle and high school.
The case sought more than $10 million in compensatory damages on each of six claims made against OU and its police department and also sought unspecified punitive damages.
In 2006, Parsons was convicted in Athens County Common Pleas Court of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Arocho also is suing Parsons in Athens County Court of Common Pleas. The civil lawsuit is still underway.
In March 2022, a court of appeals upheld the Court of the Southern District of Ohio’s decision in favor of Ohio University in the federal case.
Spokesman Daniel Pittman said the university was pleased that the court of claims, like the federal court in a companion case, “properly found that the university was not at fault in this unfortunate matter.”
In her Court of Claims lawsuit against Ohio University, Arocho claimed the university was negligent in its retention and/or supervision of Parsons.
According to Judge Dale A. Crawford’s ruling, filed on Dec. 28, 2022, Arocho failed to prove that Ohio University was liable on her claims of negligence, negligent supervision, negligent retention and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Crawford wrote that the university was under no duty to anticipate that Parsons, or any other employee or student, would engage in criminal activity on or off campus.
The only possible notice the university had was in 2001, when a previous investigation of an alleged “pass” toward a juvenile was found to be “inconclusive.” The unsubstantiated allegation was not sufficient for the university to terminate Parsons, Crawford wrote.
In December 2005, Athens County Child Protective Services notified OU of its investigation of Parsons.
After receiving notice of the allegations, the university conducted an investigation, the ruling states. Within a few days of the start of the investigation, OU placed Parsons on administrative leave. His badge and gun were confiscated and he was barred from OU property. Parsons’ employment was terminated Feb. 10, 2006, the court said.
“The court finds the university’s actions upon learning of the CPS investigation were reasonable under the circumstances,” Crawford wrote. “Firing Parsons without an investigation or hearing would have been unreasonable and probably a violation of his union contract.… The court finds that the university had a duty after receiving notice of alleged inappropriate activity by Parsons to investigate quickly and take appropriate action resulting from the investigation. The university did this.”
The court also found that Arocho failed to prove the university was negligent in its retention and/or supervision of Parsons. The ruling also stated Arocho failed to prove any negligent infliction of emotional distress or that any negligence on the university’s part could have caused Arocho’s emotional distress.
In the ruling, the court also made another point that was moot to the case, but “would be significant (as far as damages were concerned) if negligence were found only in December 2005 and no incidents occurred after December 2005.
“Plaintiff testified that she and Parsons had continuing sexual relations after the early December 2005 CPS, university and criminal investigations were taking place. Parsons testified he had relations with (Arocho) three times, none after September. The court will not make a finding as to how many encounters took place, but it is extremely difficult to believe that there were any encounters in December or January while an internal investigation and police investigation were ongoing.”
In March 2022, United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed a previous ruling in an associated federal case.
In the case seen from the Court of the Southern District of Ohio, Arocho sought relief for the university’s alleged violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.
However, on July 25, 2020, the district court dismissed the case, saying that Arocho didn’t allege she was an Ohio University student and because career day was not the kind of program Title IX was designed to protect.
On March 18, 2022, the court of appeals ruled that district court did not err in finding that Arocho failed to plausibly allege that the suffered discrimination under an Ohio University “education program or activity.”
Attempts to reach Fradin for comment were not returned by press time.
