As the state continues to battle the ongoing pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the extension of the state curfew until Jan. 30. The curfew was previously set to expire on Saturday.
The announcement came on Friday from DeWine’s office that the Ohio Department of Health had issued an order extending the curfew. The curfew restricts activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to essential travel only. This means that travel for work, visits to the grocery store or pharmacy, or to seek or provide medical care are permitted. Additionally, travel to get takeout food is permitted, though restaurants and bars are not permitted to serve inside dining after 10 p.m.
According to DeWine, the extension is necessary in order to stop the state’s hospitals from being overrun, stating that the curfew, along with mask-wearing, could cut contact between people by 20-25%.
As of Monday at 2 p.m., there are 3,838 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, with 550 known active cases and 3,279 recovered cases. There have been nine total deaths in Athens County since the beginning of the pandemic. Statewide there are 868,656 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 10,768 deaths.
To date, 1,225 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated and administered through the Athens City-County Health Department and the OhioHealth partnership at Heritage Hall.
Vaccination clinics through the Health Department will continue for those included in Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout plan. This includes Ohioans who are ages 75 and up, those who have severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders and those who have developmental or intellectual disabilities.
The Health Department encourages those who interested in getting vaccinated to visit its’ website, www.athenspublichealth.org for more information.
