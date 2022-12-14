A bill to rename and restructure the Ohio Department of Education, and change the roles of the State Board of Education may see an Ohio House vote by the end of the week.
Senate Bill 178 was introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Monday, the same day the body’s Rules and Reference Committee sent the bill to that committee.
The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, spoke to the bill on Monday, and a possible vote is already scheduled for the measure on Tuesday, meaning it could be on the House floor in their session on Wednesday.
Reineke told the committee there is a need for “systemic change” in the state’s education department, and that a focus on career tech will help businesses in the state get the employees they need to keep going.
Much of the bill’s 1,200 pages regard the renaming of the ODE to become the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, but according to Reineke, the “substantive structure” of the bill takes up less than 20 pages.
That said, some legislators on the committee had concerns about the bill’s aims, the impact of the education overhaul on federal programs and homeschooling, and how the department should balance education and career tech.
“The devil is in the details, so the detail is that it’s 1,200 pages,” said state Rep. Catherine Ingram, D-Cincinnati. “So, whether it’s on 20 or not, it’s still a lot to be absorbed into a new cabinet-level position that reports and is appointed by the governor.”
Reineke said the bill’s focus is stemming the “frustration” that he and others have in stigmatizing career tech and in what he sees as lack of access to the ODE.
“I’m not about to say how we should restructure all those programs, but I am ready to say that my school superintendent should be able to go to somebody and get a responsive answer,” Reineke said.
He also said there’s been misunderstandings about the pace at which the effort has been implemented in the legislature. Though SB 178 has only been around for a few months and hasn’t seen a committee hearing until recently, he introduced a similar bill five years ago.
“I believe that I started this personally about five years ago, and it seems like it’s going pretty slow to me from the standpoint of getting any kind of reaction to it,” Reineke said.
That bill, House Bill 512, saw five hearings and heard 81 pieces of testimony. A criticism of the current bill is a lack of time for stakeholders to throw in their two cents with the current General Assembly ending in two weeks.
