ATHENS — Both the Jacksonville Local Fire Department and the Glouster Fire Department were awarded annual grant funding from the state for the purchase of upgraded radio equipment.
The departments, who will be receiving $47,512.68 and $18,680.50 respectively, will use the funds to purchase Multi-Agency Radio Communications equipment. MARCS radio systems allow for greater communication in areas where radio transmission can be spotty, a common issue in the county. Departments without the MARCS system are unable to communicate with those that use it, meaning that dispatch has to serve as a go between.
“It’s kind of a pain,” said Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Henry. “So this here will allow us to reach out to our neighboring departments that we mutual aid with plus the contracted township we have in Morgan County.”
The trucks for JVFD will have to run both traditional radio and MARCS systems in order to cover all their bases. Both departments will also be able to communicate directly with the Athens County EMS, who has used the MARCS system for several years.
The entirety of the Jacksonville force is voluntary, a fact which Henry attributes to the desire to give back to the community. He has been with the department for six years, serving as assistant chief for two years and is beginning his second year as chief.
“Each one (firefighter) does it for a different reason but I think we all do it for the main reason to give back to our local community and help the people that are in need when they can’t help themselves,” he said.
Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that 212 fire departments across 57 counties would be splitting a total of $3.5 million in grant funding. He characterized the investment as an example of the commitment the state has to support its first responders.
“We are dedicated to helping Ohio’s first responders by equipping them with state-of-the-art wireless digital communications,” DeWine said. “This grant will help our first responders save lives and be more effective in responding to everyday operations and emergency situations across the state.”
The MARCS grants are available to fire departments on an annual basis for those serving areas of 25,000 residents or more. In this funding cycle, more than $8.5 million in requests were submitted.
“This is a highly-competitive selection process, so our emphasis has been on growing the MARCS program with the goal that one day every department in Ohio is on this communication system,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon.
Last year, Glouster Fire Department was awarded $30,561 from the MARCS grant program. Although not a recipient this year, Athens Fire Department was given $1,320 in last years reward cycle. Across southeast Ohio, over $1.2 million in funds were distributed between Guernsey, Meigs, Vinton, Jackson, Hocking, Athens, Gallia, Muskingum, Monroe, Noble, Scioto, Pike, Ross, Lawrence and Washington counties this year.
