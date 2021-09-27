The Ohio Department of Development is making financial resources available for businesses to get started or expand on existing export initiatives.
The International Market Access Grant for Exporters provides eligible businesses a 50% reimbursement of up to $10,000 on $20,000 in expenditures for activities that promote international business. These activities can include:
- Website development
- International advertising
- E-commerce
- Search engine optimization
- Marketing and website translation
- Compliance testing
- Trade shows (international, domestic, and virtual)
“Ohio-made products and services are recognized for their high quality across the world,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of Development. “Companies can boost their bottom line and hire more workers by expanding into new markets and seeking out new customers. Our export services are ready to help.”
The first application period opens today, Sept. 27, and closes at 3 p.m. on Nov. 9. Funding for the first round can be used between Oct. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. Additional IMAGE funding opportunities will be announced quarterly subject to funding availability.
Applications for export training grants through IMAGE are open now. Grants provide 100% reimbursement up to $5,000 for export training activities. Funding for export training activities can be used between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 29, 2022.
Applications must be approved before the activities take place.
