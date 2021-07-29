An Athens Post Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday on Radford Road, a press release said.
Around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, a OSHP trooper was traveling southbound on Radford Road near State Route 56 in Athens County when a Ford F-450 commercial truck, driven northbound by Gideon Jenkins, 23, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the centerline, a release said.
Jenkins’ truck then struck a Toyota Tacoma, driven southbound by Justin Wahl, 31, as well as the state trooper’s cruiser.
Wahl sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The state trooper and Jenkins were uninjured in the crash.
Jenkins was issued a citation for a left-of-center violation, the release said. The crash remains under investigation.
The OSHP in a statement urged drivers to maintain appropriate speeds and to remain aware of their surroundings.
