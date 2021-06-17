Governor Mike DeWine announced that starting Friday, June 18, the state of emergency in Ohio will be lifted. Originally signed on March 9, 2020, the state emergency order gives very limited powers when enacted.
In Ohio, a state of emergency order mostly impacts how the state can receive supplies. Typically bids need to be competitive for larger state purchases but this doesn't apply under a state of emergency in order to simplify the process to gather necessary supplies including the personal protective equipment that proved to be vital.
Organizations have expressed concern in the past over what would happen regarding aid once the state of emergency was lifted. On June 8, The Athens Messenger printed a guest editorial by Executive Director of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, Kelly Hatas.
In the piece, Hatas states, "We are deeply concerned that, if the Ohio legislature doesn’t act to keep a basic declaration in place, our working families and seniors will suffer and our food bank won’t be able to meet the increased need, especially as many workers earning just slightly too much to qualify for SNAP rely on our network regularly for help already."
She continued by stating the impacts won't likely be seen until the federal government lifts the COVID-19 emergency declaration.
Gov. DeWine stated during a press conference that he doesn't believe lifting the state of emergency will impact federal aid.
"We looked at that, we wanted to make sure taking off this emergency wouldn’t have that impact. Our team is convinced it does not," said DeWine.
Changes in visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities were also announced. Residents will now be allowed to have more than two visitors without having to schedule them in advance. CDC and Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidelines will still need to be followed. Those workers who are unvaccinated at these facilities will continue to be tested twice a week.
