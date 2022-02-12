Three state parks across Ohio have been renamed in anticipation of the Cincinnati Bengals appearance in the Super Bowl this Sunday. Governor Mike DeWine announced these changes in a press release on Monday.
Burr Oak State Park in Glouster has been dubbed Burrow Oak State Park in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Paint Creek State Park, which is split between Highland and Ross counties in southwest Ohio, has been renamed Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park. As the Bengals kicker, McPherson helped solidify the teams wins in both the divisional playoff and AFC Conference Championship game.
Ickey Woods, legendary Bengals running back who played in the last Super Bowl the Bengals played in 1988, will get his honorary park in the form of Ickey Woods State Park, replacing Hueston Woods State Park located between Cincinnati and Dayton.
“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” said Governor DeWine. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black.”
The decision to change the parks name was done in collaboration with Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz.
Ohioans are encouraged to take phots with the signs in celebration of the big game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.