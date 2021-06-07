State Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) announced on Friday, June 4 that he would no longer be running for Congress in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.
Stewart represents Ohio’s 78th District in the Ohio House of Representatives. An Iraq War veteran and former county commissioner, Stewart was sworn into office in January and is currently serving his first term. The 78th District encompasses Pickaway, Hocking, Morgan, Fairfield counties and parts of Athens and Muskingum counties.
In a statement shared on Stewart’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Stewart said “it’s become clear that this is not yet my time, and I am suspending my campaign.”
In April it was reported that former Congressman Steve Stivers (OH-15) was to step down from his position effective May 16. Not long after Stivers’ announcement, Stewart was the one of the first of 12 individuals to announce that he would run for Stivers’ former seat.
Within his six-week campaign, Stewart said in his statement that more than 30 “top” Republican leaders endorsed his candidacy within the first week, and that the campaign raised more than $100,000 in one month.
“(It) has become clear that we will not have the financial resources necessary to keep pace and compete aggressively in this unusually short special election cycle,” Stewart’s statement said. “As a result, I am suspending my campaign for Congress, and I look forward to continuing to fight for the residents of Ohio’s 78th House District as their (state representative) in the Ohio General Assembly.”
“When it comes to this current race for Congress, it is not yet my time, but I am confident I will have other opportunities to put my experience as a (county commissioner, state representative), small business owner and infantry veteran to work for our state and nation.”
Stewart expressed his gratitude to supporters and financiers.
“I am deeply grateful to the volunteers, friends, donors — and most of all, my family — who helped us get #StewartForCongress off to an amazing start,” Stewart said on Twitter.
According to an announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohioans wishing to vote in the Special Congressional Primary Election must register to vote by July 6. The Special Congressional Primary Election will be held Aug. 3.
Ohioans who want to vote in the Special Congressional General Election must register to vote by Oct. 4. The Special Congressional General Election will be held Nov. 2.
Keri Johnson is a reporter for the Logan Daily News
Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com.
