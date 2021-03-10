A tougher version of Collin’s law, named after Collin Wiant, an Ohio University fraternity member killed in a hazing incident, will be reintroduced Wednesday to the Ohio Senate, legislation sponsors say.
Ohio Sen. Stephanie Kunze, R-Hilliard, will reintroduce Collin’s Law in the Ohio Senate Wednesday, she said during a press conference.
“As a state senator, but more importantly as a mom of college aged students myself, it is my hope and it is my intention that no other mother or family or community will have to grieve the loss of a young person,” Kunze said during a press conference.
The new legislation focuses solely on hazing, where the previous bill, the original attempt to pass Collin’s Law also included language about bullying at the K-12 level.
The bill would most notably increase the penalty from a fourth-degree misdemeanor to a second-degree misdemeanor for general hazing and a third-degree felony for any hazing involving drugs or alcohol.
A fourth-degree misdemeanor is one of the lowest-tier misdemeanor offenses. Traffic violations fall into this category.
The law would also expand the definition of hazing to include the forced consumption of drugs and alcohol.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, who has been advocating for increased penalties for hazing since 2019, told The Athens Messenger it is imperative action is taken to give prosecutors the tools needed to end the culture of hazing on college campuses.
Currently, the maximum penalty for hazing in Ohio is 30 days in jail, Blackburn said in the press conference.
“This is the full fledged law that will change the face of hazing on college campuses and high schools,” Blackburn said. “This has got to change — this is a cultural cycle of ‘I was hazed so I have to haze.’”
He said the importance comes down to saving lives.
“We need to make sure parents don’t get those calls,” Blackburn said.
Kathleen Wiant, the mother of Collin Wiant and anti-hazing advocate, also spoke during the press conference. She said it was time to change the culture around hazing.
“This bill is about changing a culture where hazing is accepted and expected,” Wiant said.
Wiant was an Ohio University student in 2018, when he was discovered dead after collapsing at an unofficial and off-campus fraternity house on Nov. 2, 2018. The coroner ruled that Wiant died of asphyxiation as a result of nitrous oxide consumption, as well as alcohol consumption.
The drive to legislate against hazing on college campuses was redoubled this week after an alleged hazing incident that led to Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz’s death over the weekend.
The incident at Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity last Friday left Foltz on life support, and he died two days later.
Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, said the death of a student in her constituency made this issue personal for her, as she is an alumna of BGSU, lives in Bowling Green, and has a student at BGSU the same age as Foltz.
“Hearing about the senseless nature of those actions leading to the death of a young student, it really shook me to the core,” Gavarone said. “It hit way too close to home.”
The original Collin’s law, or House Bill 310, was introduced in 2019 by former Ohio Rep. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake.
The original Collin’s law passed with overwhelming margins, after substantial amendments that weakened the legislation in the Ohio House.
However, the legislation died in the Ohio Senate Education Committee, where it only received two hearings.
Kunze said during the press conference it is time to pass this law. Kunze said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed lawmaker’s ability to have the hearings, which ultimately didn’t give senators enough time to discuss the bill before the general assembly ended.
Kathleen Wiant said if the bill had been passed in the previous assembly, Foltz might still be alive.
“Had it been passed,” she said, “who knows what could’ve been different?”
Bruce Johnson, president of the Inter-University Council of Ohio, an organization that represents the 14 public universities in the state, sent a letter to legislators asking them to support this bill.
He also commended Kunze and Gavarone for reintroducing this legislation.
In a letter signed by all 14 public university presidents, they ask the General Assembly to back the legislation.
“Hazing must stop,” the letter said. “This bill is an important tool to help put our institutions, and the state of Ohio, in a much stronger position to achieve that goal.”
