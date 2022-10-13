The addition of Tanya Conrath to the Nov. 8 general election ballot has not posed any major problems for workers at the Athens County Board of Elections.
That’s because mail-in ballots only started going out Wednesday, the day after the Ohio State Supreme Court ruled in the local Democrat’s favor for her request to replace Ohio University student Rhyan Goodman as her party’s nominee for the Ohio House District 94 seat currently held by Republican Jay Edwards of Nelsonville.
Debra Quivey, director of the Athens County Board of Elections, said Wednesday morning that because her staff prints the mail-in ballots in house they were able to add Conrath’s name to those ballots easily and had planned to start mailing them yesterday.
“We were ready to go,” she said, explaining that they print such ballots on demand and the only additional cost that the board incurred was to pay for reprogramming the PDFs.
“There was no cost for printing because we didn’t have it done (before Tuesday),” Quivey said, noting that she estimates the cost for the reprogramming should be around $2,000.
She noted that she wanted to give credit to her staff and board for ensuring that there was no problems with the change caused by the Court’s decision and that “everyone is on the same page” from the other counties affected by the addition of Conrath to the ballot. The House district is comprised of all of Athens, Meigs and Morgan counties and four townships in Washington County.
Quivey did mention that because they are required by law to mail military and civilian ballots overseas by Sept. 22, they will resend via email a second ballot to approximately 40 people. Her staff will monitor those sent back so that only one ballot is counted. The ballots, while emailed by the Board of Elections, must be returned via snail mail, she noted.
Tuesday’s decision from the State Supreme Court allows both parties to have a representative of the ballot in the general election.
Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican primary to seek his fourth term in office. Goodman dropped out of the race about a week after the primary election. Conrath was nominated Aug. 14 by the Athens County Democratic Central Committee as a replacement for Goodman.
The Athens County Board of Elections, voting in a 2-2 tie along party lines on Aug. 17, had turned Conrath’s request over to Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office for a determination.
Following the ruling by LaRose, a Republican, to deny her request last month, Conrath filed a lawsuit that led to the Court’s overturning the Secretary of State’s decision. The Court had until Thursday to render its decision on the case.
After the decision was handed down, Conrath praised the Court for its ruling and looks forward to a race that will highlight the differences between Edwards and her candidacy.
“Today (Tuesday) is a banner day for democracy, freedom and choice. What a relief to have the Ohio Supreme Court be the parent in the room and put a stop to this partisan bullying. The Court stood up for democracy and will give voters in Athens, Meigs, Morgan and Washington counties a clear choice of candidates in November,” Conrath said in an email to the Athens News Tuesday morning.
The statement added, “Isn’t this the biggest nightmare for Jay Edwards? He has become an extremist voting to deny our freedom to make decisions about our bodies, our books, our classrooms, our children and our community standards. Jay Edwards is the new Big Brother and brother have you got a wake-up call coming on November 8.”
A request by the Athens Messenger to obtain a comment from Edwards about the decision went unanswered at press time.
