ALBANY — Ohio Department of Education disciplined an Alexander High School teacher and coach for having an “inappropriate dating relationship with a student” in 2021.
However, Spartans’ football head coach Danny Koska, who also serves as an intervention specialist at the high school, and his partner Samantha Wooten say they met seven months after she graduated from Alexander and “all of this doesn’t make any sense.”
The department’s Office of Professional Conduct issues a Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators. Among items listed as conduct unbecoming of an educator is “soliciting, encouraging, engaging or consummating an inappropriate relationship with any student, minor or individual who was a student in the preceding 12 months.”
Wooten was a student at Tri-County Career Center when Alexander Local Schools hired Koska. Prior to going to Tri-County, she was a student at Alexander High School.
They never knew each other until they met when she was a Hocking College student, Koska said. Wooten was 18 1/2 years old at the time and Koska was 28 years old.
“The punishment doesn’t fit the crime. There is literally no crime that’s been done,” Wooten said in an interview with The Messenger.
According to the department, Koska’s licenses will be suspended for three years starting April 3, with all but 240 days — Dec. 1, 2023, through July 27, 2024 — stayed. The agreement means Koska can avoid the rest of the suspension, if he follows the outlined conditions.
Koska, who is still an employee of Alexander Local School District, said he has completed most of the conditions already.
Koska and Wooten said they have been dating since January 2021.
“This is a public relationship. I don’t feel that there was any wrongdoing and ODE reached out,” Koska said. “That’s when I found out that (students dating teachers) have to be out of school for 12 months. She was technically out of school for seven months, even if she was a college student.”
Wooten noted that her parents had fully supported her throughout their relationship. The couple purchased a home together.
“If it was really that big of a deal, all of a sudden that it’s now made to be, why have my parents never stepped in? My parents love Danny, everybody loves him,” Wooten said. “He’s the most honest, loyal person. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to Alexander and that football program. All of this that is going on is really wrong.”
During the 240-day suspension period, Koska can not perform any education activities, coaching activities or other studies within Ohio that require certification or licensure through the Ohio Department of Education. Koska must report the suspension on all future licensure applications being considered by the Ohio Department of Education.
To satisfy the agreement, Koska must complete:
- A “fitness to teach evaluation with a license clinical psychologist.”
- 12 hours training course on boundaries.
- 12 hours training course on professionalism.
- Within 90 days of the agreement, he must complete the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification Prevention and Correction Course.
- 16 hours of community service. The Ohio Department of Education, Office of Professional Conduct, must approve the activity before completion.
Also, through Alexander Local School District, Koska must submit detailed reports every three months for two years indicating whether he has engaged in any unbecoming or any other conduct that violates Ohio Revised Code Section 3319.31 and the licensure code of professional conduct.
Koska will be responsible for ensuring that any paperwork about the conditions of the agreement is turned in on time, usually within 90 days of completion of the requirement.
If Koska fails to complete any agreement terms, the entire suspension will automatically take effect. It will remain in effect through the suspension period and continue indefinitely until Koska “has complied with all Terms of this Consent Agreement.”
Koska said though the punishment is severe, he remains dedicated to teaching. “I love teaching. You don’t go to school for four years to make $40,000 a year if you don’t love it. I love the students at Alexander; we have great teachers. I love everything about it and I love being there and I love teaching. This is a very severe punishment for what has happened.”
Koska, a native of Logan, became head coach of the Alexander High School football team in 2021 after serving as an assistant coach. Before that, he coached at Trimble (2016) and Nelsonville-York (2015).
Attempts to reach Alexander Local School District Superintendent William Hampton were not returned by press time.
