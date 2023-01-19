Automated vehicles

People discuss a vehicle that uses automated technology during an event in Columbus. The vehicle, along with two tractor-trailers, will be deployed by DriveOhio, part of Ohio Department of Transportation. The vans will travel the roads of Athens and Vinton counties for about a year.

 Courtesy Ohio Department of Transportation

Automated vehicles will soon be making their ways through Athens and Vinton counties.


