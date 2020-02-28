T
uesday evening at the East State Street Steak ‘n Shake was proceeding as most Tuesdays did: customers were dining, cars were pulling through the drive through, and shift manager Jamie Ankrom was in the kitchen.
Ankrom has worked at the restaurant since it opened just over a year ago in January 2019, and on Feb. 25, amid the rest of the hustle and bustle that behoves a restaurant at dinner hour, she was working the grill station.
“We were a little short staffed,” she remembered. “I was just getting some orders out.”
That’s when the environment of the restaurant shifted.
“What caught my attention was the mom,” she said. “I’m a mom myself, and I heard the panic, the mom voice. I instantly took action and did what I hope any humane human would have done.”
The in-danger patron was a young girl, “maybe 14” according to Ankrom, and was choking.
“I threw off my gloves, I didn’t care about the orders sitting there at the grill,” Ankrom said. “I did the Heimlich maneuver, three pumps, and it was out. She was just choking on an onion.”
According to Ankrom, it was almost just another day for her. She noted she’s taken several medic classes and was previously in a relationship with a paramedic.
“It’s empowering,” she said. “I’ve been around it a lot, my ex and his family were paramedics. I’ve gone through so many classes and heard so many stories. What they do every day is phenomenal.”
When she came back to work on Thursday, it was back to everyday life.
“It was the least I could do,” she said. “It was just second nature.”
