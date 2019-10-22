JACKSON — Lawrence County Auditor Jason C. Stephens has been selected and appointed by the House Majority Caucus to fill the unexpired term left vacant by former State Rep. Ryan Smith.
Speaker of the House Larry Householder announced earlier this month that Stephens, of Getaway, Ohio, was selected to represent the 93rd House District, which includes Gallia and Jackson counties, most of Lawrence County and part of Vinton County.
Stephens will replace Smith (R-Bidwell), who resigned on Oct. 3 to accept a position of president with the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. Members of the Ohio House of Representatives are limited to serving four, two-year terms. Smith was in his fourth term, meaning he was “term-limited” from running again for the seat in 2020.
“Jason Stephens has a strong record of community service both as a small businessman and in local office,” Householder said. “He has the experience to hit the ground running and represent his constituents in the Ohio House.”
Stephens has been Lawrence County Auditor since 2011, being elected three times, most recently in 2018 earning nearly 65 percent of the vote. Before serving as Lawrence County Auditor, Stephens was elected to three consecutive terms as Lawrence County Commissioner, serving from 2001-2011. He currently is a licensed insurance agent and owner at Stephens & Son Insurance Agency, Inc.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be selected,” Stephens said. “I will work extremely hard to represent the good people of the 93rd district. I look forward to serving and doing my best.”
Jeremiah Shaver is a multimedia journalist for The Vinton-Jackson Courier newspaper.
