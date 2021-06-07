A Stewart man surrendered Sunday to Athens County Sheriff's Office after a brief search in the woods ended with the ASCO officer discharging his weapon.
There were no injuries, according to a release.
Around 10 a.m. Sunday, ACSO Lt. Mike Burba was responding to Stewart to follow up with a stolen car investigation, the release said. When he arrived, family members advised Burba that Ryan S. Miller, age 39 of Stewart, had fled into the woods and was threatening to harm himself with a firearm.
After a brief search in the woods, Burba located Miller. Miller refused to cooperate in showing his hands, leading Burba to believe he was armed, the release said.
When Miller made a motion Burba took to mean Miller was moving to shoot, Burba responded by discharging a single bullet,. Miller was unharmed and surrendered immediately.
The case has been referred to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for further investigation. Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a statement this is standard procedure for his office in instances like this.
