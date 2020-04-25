QuickLoadz isn’t the only company to get tax abatements in recent months.
In January 2019, Stewart-MacDonald Manufacturing was also awarded a tax abatement in return for creating new jobs.
In January, an agreement under which Stewart-MacDonald Manufacturing Co. was to receive a property tax abatement for an expansion at its Athens location was approved by the Athens County Commissioners.
The agreement created more than a dozen new jobs in town.
Under the enterprise zone agreement, the company — known as StewMac — will receive a 60-percent, 10-year abatement of real estate taxes on improvements it will make to its building at 21 Shafer St. The company is required to retain 47 full-time jobs and create 19 more in exchange for the abatement. Also, StewMac agreed to cover a minimum of 50 percent of employee health insurance costs under the agreement.
StewMac is a mail-order business that sells parts, tools and supplies for repair and construction of guitars and other stringed instruments, related books and plans, instrument accessories, and kits for construction of guitars and other instruments. The company is well known among instrument builders and sells internationally.
It has been located at Shafer Street for many years, and in the summer of 2018 purchased the building for $800,000. It was then designated a historic building, allowing the company to qualify for certain grants that have been used to remodel the space.
The structure was originally built in 1906 for use by a local businessman, Frank Stedman. He owned a wholesale grocery business as well as the Stedman Packing Co., which operated out of 340 W. State Street (now the Ohio University Innovation Center).
By the early 1920s, the grocery business had been purchased by the C.D. Shafer Company, which some local historians speculate is the namesake of Shafer Street. The building was later utilized by McBee’s, a specialty printing services building.
Sara Marrs-Maxfield, executive director of the Athens County Economic Development Council, told the commissioners that the company has committed to investing about $3.5 million in the building, which is located at the corner of Shafer and West State Streets. Currently, one floor is in use, but when the project is completed the basement and all three floors will be utilized, she said.
Because the abatement will not exceed 60 percent, it did not require approval of Athens City Schools and Tri-County Career Center. The partial abatement only applies to the added value that is in excess of the current value of the land and building.
There are two other active tax abatement agreements in the county — RXQ Compounding is under a real estate tax abatement for the expansion of it’s Albany facility. It is also part of a financial assistance package that also includes a loan and grant from JobsOhio.
The expansion was expected to retain jobs and create 75 new jobs.
The completion date to complete the expansion project was extended by the Athens County Commissioners as part of a tax abatement the company will be receiving.
In February 2019, the commissioners delayed the abatement for one year at the request on RXQ Compounding, which has been constructing a manufacturing facility at Albany but has experienced delays in getting the project completed.
The 10-year, 60 percent tax abatement on property improvements was changed to start in 2021 for tax year 2020 and construction was to be completed June 30 of this year, which didn’t happen.
On Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to extend the completion date to Sept. 30.
Athens Mold and Machine received a tax abatement agreement in 2016, and another is in the works for 2019. The company was granted the 2016 tax abatement by the Athens County Commissioners to help create 60 jobs by 2019.
Athens Mold and Machine’s also entered into an agreement of leasing the building for $5,000 per month for 25 years, with an option to buy the building within the first five years. This would subtract the paid rent from the total cost of the building to give the county a total of $1.5 million.
The county initially received a second bid from the Athens County Port Authority which took the commissioners by surprise. The Port Authority’s bid was worth $1.5 million and proposed buying the building outright, given 90 days for the Port Authority to gather the necessary funds.
“I didn’t see that coming,” County Commissioner President Lenny Eliason said during Tuesday morning’s bid opening.
Within a few hours, though, the Port Authority moved to withdraw its bid. Sara Marrs-Maxfield, executive director of the Athens County Economic Development Council and secretary for the Port Authority, said the goal had been to bid on the building and make sure an “end user” would occupy the space to create jobs.
Once the Port Authority learned of Athens Mold and Machine’s plan to do just that, Marrs-Maxfield said, the decision was made to let the company’s bid stand alone.
In earlier discussions with the county commissioners, an Athens Mold and Machine official said using the former Atco workshop would allow the company to expand without having to invest in constructing a new building.
Samuel Thornton, manager and part owner of the company, said at a June meeting the expansion would lead to an estimated 30 new jobs being created paying an average of $17 per hour.
Mayor Steve Patterson had offered the city’s support for this expansion. The commissioners had as well, though they were told by the county prosecutor’s office the building would need to be put up for public bidding.
