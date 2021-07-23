Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said Thursday the Stimson Avenue road project is experiencing some minor delays and that the city is working with the construction company to possibly expand shifts.
For months, motorists have been greeted on Stimson by one-way signs and a sea of orange cones as Trucco Construction company works to repair the Stimson roadway, which was originally constructed in the 1960s, Patterson said.
The Stimson Avenue improvements project will reconstruct Stimson Avenue between State Street and Grant Street, according to the city’s website.
The improvements include city-owned utility replacements (water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer), installation of decorative lighting, upgrading existing traffic signals, replacing curb and sidewalks, installing higher visibility crosswalks, and replacing the existing roadway with a new concrete roadway.
Now, the project completion date may be moved back a month due to the antiquity of the road — and what lies beneath.
The Stimson roadway, Patterson said, in the past was the site of rail beds where Athens Block bricks were shipped from. Now, as construction ramps up on the project, they are finding interesting things.
Patterson said recently, the construction crews encountered a mystery pipe system. The system didn’t appear on any city maps or Columbia Gas maps.
“So they found themselves running into more things like this than has occurred with other projects in the city,” Patterson said. “That creates problems when you’re down there probing.”
Due to some delays, the project is now anticipated to finish in October, but now the city is anticipating a late November frame for when the road will be open completely to traffic.
To achieve this goal, Patterson said he is working with Delaware County-based Trucco to possibly add extra shifts to their construction schedule.
Currently, crews are working Monday through Friday on 10-hour shifts. Patterson is looking into the possibility of shifts at night or on Saturdays.
The extra labor-hours will increase the cost of the project, but Patterson said it should still fall within the $7 million budget for the project.
With the construction limiting traffic to one-way, local businesses are experiencing reduced traffic to their stores, Patterson said. He said he “constantly encouraged” residents to patronize businesses on Stimson Avenue.
“The challenges we’re experiencing gwith stimson are certainly greater than the challenges we’ve faced with other road projects,” Patterson said. “The challenges it poses to any businesses on any major corridor (during construction) in the city is not singular to Stimson Avenue.”
Trucco Construction could not be reached for comment by publication time.
