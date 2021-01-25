Steve Stivers, an Athens area U.S. representative, said Friday he believes instead of sending stimulus checks to every qualifying American, direct payments should go to people who receive the coronavirus vaccine.
“I hope the administration will look at that option because we actually buy something with our $1,400 — and that’s herd immunity,” Stivers said in an interview with Yahoo! Finance on Friday.
President Joe Biden has called for individual $1,400 payments in his $1.9 trillion relief plan — which some Republicans argue is too much and some progressives say is too little, Yahoo! Finance reported. Stivers told Yahoo! Finance he opposes additional stimulus checks as the proposal currently stands.
There is no draft of a new stimulus plan before Congress yet, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats will be ready to pass the bill during the first week of February, ABC 6 reported.
“It should be debt for the right things,” said Stivers. “The quickest thing we need to do if we really want to help the American people, is get this economy turned back on — get people back to work, get kids back in school, get ourselves some herd immunity, get the vaccine distributed as quick as we can and get the uptake rate up. That’s why I’d be willing to accept a $1,400 stimulus check if people are willing to take the vaccine.”
Stivers said in the interview he believes there are opportunities for Republicans and Democrats to find common ground on a stimulus package — by investing in infrastructure projects and giving state and local governments additional time to spend existing funds.
In Dec. 2020, Stivers joined 11 of his Ohio GOP colleagues in voting against additional direct payments increasing the stimulus from $600 to $2,000. Two Ohio Republicans voted for the payments.
In Athens County, the city/county health department in conjunction with OhioHealth have vaccinated 1,225 county residents to date, the ACCD reported.
In January, The Athens City/County Health Department expanded their vaccination facilities by moving their operation to Heritage Hall, the home of The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.