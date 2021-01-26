The U.S. Reps. for Athens County, Steve Stivers and Bill Johnson, are both considering GOP primary bids to run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman when his term expires.
On Monday, Portman announced he did not plan to seek reelection to his Senate seat, paving the way for speculation and consideration from politicians as to who will fill his seat when his term expires in 2022.
Stivers and Johnson are both considering running for the seat.
An individual familiar with Stivers’ thinking told The Athens Messenger on Tuesday that the representative is considering a run.
Stivers handily won reelection in the 15th district in 2020, beating Democratic Challenger Joel Newby. If Stivers were to run for the U.S. Senate, he would forgo his current position as representative, creating an opening in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District for the first time since 2011.
Johnson, whose district includes a small portion of Athens County, announced Monday in a statement he would be considering his options in running for Portman’s seat. Johnson added he is “humbled” by those who have asked him to consider a seat in the Senate.
Johnson said he is “seriously considering this opportunity.” He said over the next few weeks he will talk to family, friends and supporters to determine if he will run.
Throughout the state, numerous politicians have expressed interest in pursuing a bid for Portman’s spot, Democrats and Republicans.
Rep. Jim Jordan, considered by some analysts to be a strong contender for the seat, declined to answer one way or the other when asked by Newsmax if he would consider a run.
“I mean, we’ll see. Look, I’m focused on my work on the Judiciary Committee,” Jordan said on Newsmax.
Former GOP Rep. Jim Renacci and current GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup have both expressed interest in a Senate run, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Renacci ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2018.
Also discussed by analysts as contenders are Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Attorney General Dave Yost and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted — although none have indicated they plan to run.
Portman announced Monday he would not seek reelection after serving what will be more than a decade in the Senate by the time he leaves, citing "partisan gridlock" for his decision.
“I decided to make my announcement now because I have made up my mind, but also because it will allow whichever Republicans who choose to run plenty of time to gear up for a statewide race,” Portman said in a statement.
Portman will serve the rest of his term in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and added he hopes to working with President Joe Biden on bipartisan legislation.
