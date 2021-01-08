The two U.S. House representatives who represent Athens County took different courses of action following the attempted obstruction of the Electoral College by a riotous mob.
U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, a Republican who represents most of Athens County, told Spectrum News on Thursday he was “not opposed” to the proposition of members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet invoking the 25th amendment, which allows Congress and the presidential cabinet to remove the president due to mental state.
“If the cabinet decided to [invoke the 25th Amendment], I would not oppose it, I will tell you.”
However, Stivers told Spectrum News he believed it was "unrealistic" to expect impeachment proceedings to complete in two weeks, and said it did not give Trump enough time to mount a defense.
U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, a Marietta Republican who represents portions of Athens County, voted to object to the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden, hours after denouncing the unprecedented riot in the U.S. Capitol.
The riotous mob of Trump supporters were stirred to violent action Wednesday afternoon after President Donald Trump urged the assembled crowd to do something about the “stolen election,” and said Vice President Mike Pence lacked the “courage” to object to the Electoral College results and the independent certification of multiple states.
Stivers told Spectrum News that he "was disappointed at the president...he helped create the situation."
The spate of violence forced the original session to an abrupt halt when the mob breached the Capitol, but Congress later reconvened in the evening to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination as president.
Johnson joined more than 60 U.S. House Republicans in voting to object to Biden’s win over Trump in Pennsylvania.
Hours earlier, he denounced the violence at the Capitol on his Twitter account, but also used the opportunity to denounce left-wing violence.
“I swore an oath to protect the Constitution and the rule of law. I take that oath seriously. Whether it was the violent thugs who fought with police and stormed the U.S. Capitol building today or the violent thugs of Antifa and BLM who've been assaulting police and attacking Government buildings for the last 6 months, this lawlessness is wrong and should be universally condemned,” he said on Twitter.
Stivers, joined the majority of representatives and senators who did not vote to object to the Electoral College certification.
Stivers said in a statement that he does not believe that it is within Congress’s authority to overturn the results that have been independently certified by the states.
“There may have been irregularities in the 2020 election, but Republican and Democrat officials across the country – including President Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr – have certified that it was not on a scale that would affect the outcome of the presidential election,” Stivers said in a statement. “It is pitiful that so many are not able to accept that fact, and clearly, work needs to be done to assure everyone that our electoral process is secure and transparent.”
