U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, who represents much of Athens County, announced Monday he was resigning from Congress and would not be seeking reelection, in order to serve as CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, according to a release.
The resignation is effective May 16.
Stivers joins fellow Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman among those not pursuing another term in federal government.
In a statement released Monday morning, Stivers said he was thankful to have had the opportunity to serve the Ohio 15th district.
“Throughout my career in public service I’ve worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our country’s fiscal house in order,” Stivers said in a statement. “That is why I am looking forward to this new opportunity with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, where I can continue my efforts to support free enterprise and economic growth here in Ohio.”
Stivers will be joining the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, a business lobbying/advocacy group, as their top executive, the release said. Stivers will succeed Andrew E. Doehrel who is retiring and held the position since 1993.
Frank Carrino, chairman-Elect and leader of the Ohio Chamber’s search committee, said in a statement the chamber was excited to have Stivers leading the organization.
“We had many outstanding applicants for this top-level leadership position so the committee invested much time and due diligence in the search," Carrino said.
Current Chamber Chair Jeff Walters said Stivers had been involved heavily in the Ohio Chamber of Commerce prior to his tenure in office, and was an obvious fit.
“His business background combined with his political acumen makes him the perfect fit for our next leader," Walters said.
Stivers served on the Financial Services Committee throughout his time in Congress and is the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development, and Insurance, a release said.
Stivers was previously chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House Republican campaign arm.
Currently the House balance is 218 Democrats and 212 Republicans with five vacancies. With Stivers leaving, Republicans would have 211. A special election date to fill the seat has yet to be determined.
This also all but rules out Stivers as a U.S. Senate candidate. Stivers was considered a more moderate alternative to the Republicans' current array of candidates, Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party leader Jane Timken, Cleveland car dealer Bernie Moreno and businessman Mike Gibbons
Stivers was named one of the most bipartisan members of Congress by the Lugar Center, a release said. In 2020, he was named the 11th most bipartisan Member of the House of Representatives.
“The best part of this job has been making a positive difference in the lives of constituents,” Stivers said in a statement. “I am grateful to the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District for putting their trust in me to represent them in the halls of Congress; it has been one of the biggest honors of my life.”
In 2018, Stivers did not endear himself to some Athens County residents when he remarked about Athens, saying he did not want the county.
“I tell people they made up the other districts and I got what was left,” Stivers is shown saying at the Columbus Metropolitan Club, “and it’s not like I wanted Athens, believe me.”
The Athens Messenger previously reported that Stiver's office characterized the comment as a joke.
Stivers has served more than 30 years in the Ohio Army National Guard and holds the rank of Major General. He served the United States overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, and Djibouti. Stivers received the Bronze Star for his leadership throughout the deployment.
