COOLVILLE — A former Stockport, Ohio, resident was arrested Friday afternoon by the Athens County Criminal Interdiction Unit for drug possession.
Jaymes Ratliff, 31, formerly of Stockport, was observed by the officers while they were on patrol in Troy Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was parked near the boat ramp on Frost Road, where contact was made with Ratliff.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ratliff then voluntarily stated he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. A search of the male resulted in deputies recovering about an ounce of suspected methamphetamine.
The vehicle was then search, yielding several items of drug paraphernalia, including several baggies, digital scales and a pipe.
Ratliff was arrested for possession of methampetamine, felony of the second degree, and transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
