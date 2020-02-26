CIRCLEVILLE — For those who have either had personal items lost or stolen, it could sometimes take a miracle in order to get stolen property back. After nearly 46 years, an old rifle is returning to its rightful owners.
Images provided by the Circleville Police Department indicate that the gun was of historic origin, maybe dating back to the World War II era. The model holds a bolt action function according to pictures from the Circleville Police Department.
The Circleville Herald obtained a report from the local law enforcement detailing the time when the gun was found.
On Nov. 5, 2019, the Circleville Police Department was alerted to an incident at a residence addressed along Watt Street in the City of Circleville. The call for law enforcement occurred at approximately 9:36 a.m. involving one man threatening to take his own life.
Officer Matthew Hafey was the responding officer for the department giving a brief narrative on events that occurred that day in November. Officer Hafey details that officers were dispatched to the residence on Watt Street. The report that came into the department stated that there was a male who was threatening suicide.
Hafey also details that the man was also threatening to shoot responding officers if they arrived at his residence. Officers from the department quickly responded to the incident with assistance from Municipal Court Probation officers. The male was taken to Berger Hospital for further evaluations after surrendering peacefully to the officers.
The Circleville Herald attempted to contact Officer Hafey with further details. No response was given. Information regarding who the antique gun belonged to was not included in the report.
