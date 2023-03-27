Tree limbs down on College Green

Large tree limbs lay on the ground Saturday on Ohio University's College Green. The limbs were cleaned up by Sunday morning. Strong winds, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour, swept through Ohio on Saturday, downing many tree limbs and knocking out power to over 125,000 customers of AEP Ohio.

 Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hours wreaked havoc on much of Ohio, including Southeast Ohio, knocking down tree limbs and causing high water in some areas.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.