Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hours wreaked havoc on much of Ohio, including Southeast Ohio, knocking down tree limbs and causing high water in some areas.
According to Scalia Laboratory for Atmospheric Analysis, at Ohio University, a wind gust near 60 mph was reported Saturday afternoon at the OU Airport, In Albany.
More than 125,000 customers of AEP Ohio were without power as a result of the storm.
Near Nelsonville, Ohio 78, just past the Burr Oak Boulevard/78 intersection was closed to traffic Saturday due to a power line being down across the roadway. Additional service line damage was reported in Buchtel, according to Nelsonville Division of Fire.
Also in Nelsonville, the Nelsonville-York school campus was without power during the weekend. The district alerted the public that as of Sunday night, it only appeared that they lost some food items in the school's cafeteria, and planned to replace them this week.
At Ohio University, several tree limbs, including large ones about 10 feet in length, fell through campus, including College Green.
According to the company, as of Sunday night, crews had restored power to about 70% of customers.
"We appreciate your patience as our crews continue to work around the clock. Since yesterday, they continue to repair or replace 734 spans of wire and 145 damaged poles after strong winds of more than 60 mph crossed the state," AEP Ohio posted on its Facebook page.
The company said 2,000 field personnel tackling the extensive damage and resulting power outages after the wind storm. Line and tree crews from Pennsylvania, Illinois, Delaware, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina and Tennessee are helping restore power. Indiana Michigan Power is also taking part of the restoration effort, said AEP Ohio.
As of Monday, several hundred AEP Ohio customers in Athens County were still without power.
The company posted estimated restoration times in Southeast Ohio of:
- Athens — 11 p.m. March 29
- Crooksville — 3 p.m. March 27
- Lancaster — 11 p.m. March 29
- Marietta — 11 p.m. March 29
- McConnelsville — 6 p.m. March 28
- Pomeroy — 11 p.m. March 29
- Wellston — 6 p.m. March 28
On Tuesday, the weather is expected to be partly sunny with a high temperature of 52 degrees, and a low of 27.
On Wednesday, it is expected to be sunny with a high temperature of 57 and a low of 29 degrees.
Thursday, the skies are expected to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 59 degrees and a low of 44, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service issues a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Monday for Perry, Morgan, Athens, Jackson, Vinton and Meigs counties in Ohio.
The agency said strong, damaging wind gust may be possible Saturday.
