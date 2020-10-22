There’s a new way for families to explore nature and promote literacy to children — a storywalk, installed late last week in Sells Park.
The project was a collaboration between the Athens County Public Library system and the city of Athens Arts, Parks and Recreation Department. In total, the team installed 17 kiosks that have a two-page spread from a book displayed, along with questions, activities and ways to engage with the story.
The community park is located on the far east side at the end of Avon Place. The kiosks lead readers up from the parking lot and into the woods. According to Nick Tepe, director of Athens County Public Libraries, the library staff plans to change the book every three months, to keep the books relevant with the seasons.
The first featured book is “Sneeze, Big Bear, Sneeze” by Maureen Wright. The author had visited the library a few years back.
“We’re very grateful to the city, it’s one of those projects that’s a win-win,” Tepe said. “It’s great that we can support each other.”
According to Erin Helms, program specialist in the city of Athens Arts, Parks and Recreation Department, the city kicked in $4,000 of grant funding from the Step Up to Quality grant. The city was also “instrumental” in providing the location for the storywalk, providing the park and the maintenance team to help ensure the project was a success.
The total project was about $6,000, and the remaining balance was provided by the Kleinpenny Foundation.
