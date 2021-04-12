NELSONVILLE – Stuart’s Opera House has announced in a news release that it will welcome the Spoken & Heard series, hosted by Kari Gunter-Seymour, to its virtual stage on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m.
Spoken & Heard is a seasonal series of literary events hosted by Gunter-Seymour, poet laureate of Ohio, and featuring award-winning authors, poets and singer/songwriters from across the country. April’s event will feature Robert Gipe, Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, and Gunter-Seymour.
Robert Gipe
Robert Gipe won the 2015 Weatherford Award for outstanding Appalachian novel for his first novel Trampoline. His second novel is Weedeater (2018). Both novels were published by Ohio University Press. From 1997 to 2018, Gipe directed the Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Appalachian Program in Harlan. He is a producer of the Higher Ground community performance series; has directed the Southeast Kentucky Revitalization Project, which trains workers in fields related to creative placemaking; coordinated the Great Mountain Mural Mega Fest; co-produces the Hurricane Gap Community Theater Institute; and advises on It’s Good To Be Young in the Mountains, a youth-driven conference. Gipe formerly worked at Appalshop, an arts center in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Gipe resides in Harlan County, Kentucky. He grew up in Kingsport, TN.
Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle
Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), holds degrees from Yale University and the College of William and Mary. Her work Going to Water won the Morning Star Award for Creative Writing from the Native American Literature Symposium and was a finalist for the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction. She is coeditor of the Journal of Cherokee Studies and serves on the board of trustees for the North Carolina Writers’ Network. She resides in Qualla, NC.
Kari Gunter-Seymour
Kari Gunter-Seymour’s poetry collections include A Place So Deep Inside America It Can’t Be Seen (Sheila-Na-Gig Editions 2020) and Serving (Crisis Chronicles Press 2018/2020-Expanded Edition). Her work is firmly attached to her home soil and is an examination of the long-lasting effects of stereotype and false narratives surrounding native Appalachians. Her poems appear in numerous journals and publications including Verse Daily, Rattle, Still, The NY Times and on her website: www.karigunterseymourpoet.com. She is the founder/executive director of the Women of Appalachia Project (WOAP) (www.womenofappalachia.com), and editor of the WOAP anthology series, Women Speak, volumes 1-6. She is the 2020 Ohio Poet of the Year and Poet Laureate of Ohio.
This seminar will be featured on the Stuart’s Opera House Facebook page. Anyone can watch the event live, but if you want to actively participate in the discussions you need to register for the Zoom seminar at www.stuartsoperahouse.org.
For more information about Stuart’s Opera House and the April session of Spoken & Heard, visit their website at stuartsoperahouse.org or call 740-753-1924.
