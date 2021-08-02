Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville received two of the 746 available grants for arts education and sustainability from the Ohio Arts Council in late July 2021.
The two grants totaled over $55,000 and can be used to support artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators and public arts programs. One grant from the Arts Partnership category, worth $11,031, is going to sponsor the Creative Community Education Program at the opera house. The program hosts virtual theater and music performances for primary school students, after-school music and audio production classes, a creative writing program for adults, a summer camp for the performance arts among others.
A $45,245 sustainability grant can be used to support ongoing arts and culture activities of all types.
The goal of funding in both of these areas is to position Ohio as a national leader in creativity, artistry, and cultural wealth by strengthening arts education locally, regionally, and statewide, according to a press release from Stuart’s.
Melissa Wales, executive director at Stuart’s, said in a press release, “We are so grateful for the Council’s support and stewardship of state tax dollars. These grants directly support our community and allow us to leverage additional funding.”
The performing arts were particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with limits on gathering making live music and performances nearly impossible. Broadway is only beginning to come back with the first post-COVID performance by any touring Broadway production taking place in Dallas on Aug. 3 with the cast and crew of the classic play “Wicked” taking the lead.
The Messenger previously reported on Start’s reopening with Elvis tribute artists and local Dwight Icenhowen performing on March 13 after the performance hall spent a full year closed. Since reopening, Stuart’s has been able to make all of their arts education programs available while also hosting a free summer concert series.
The next free concert will feature groups The Local Honeys, and Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller and is planned for Aug. 12. A square dance called by Becky Hill is also scheduled. Anyone interested can register for the event on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.