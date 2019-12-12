Ohio University’s semester-long investigation into hazing allegations from student organizations has resulted in many of the groups being put on probation after members were found responsible for violations of the university’s student code of conduct.
None of the groups investigated this semester have been suspended so far, and a few were released from the investigation after no code of conduct violations were found.
The difference is those under probation are still recognized by the university as a student group, whereas suspended groups are not. Student groups suspended from the university must apply for re-enrollment, which is granted at the discretion of the director of student life.
University spokeswoman Carly Leatherwood noted that the investigation began in the second week of October.
“We’ve worked very quickly and thoroughly on this,” she said. “At the end of the day, this was done to preserve the safety of our students.”
Each of the groups under probation have been given a range of provisions on a case-by-case basis.
For ACACIA, these include planning and implementing hazing prevention education workshops; implementing alcohol, mental health, drug and safety workshops for the 2020 semesters; creating an orientation action plan for the new member process; and meeting with the associate director for Community Standards and Responsibility, Mary Kate Kennedy.
“The end date provides a time frame for them to complete what has been asked of them in the disciplinary letter,” Leatherwood explained.
She noted that groups still under investigation may have a while yet, but the university is working as quickly as possible on it.
“It just depends how many students there are left to talk to,” she said. “There might be more witnesses, more people.”
Groups under probation
ACACIA Fraternity: Providing false or misleading information. End date of probation: Dec. 3, 2021. According to OU documentation, a student wrote in a class journal assignment they were forced to clean houses “as part of our ‘hazing’” with the Acacia fraternity.
Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity: Disruptive conduct or failure to comply. End date: Oct. 2, 2021. A report alleged a member was forced to “wake up early in the morning and text the members of the fraternity organization the weather for the day which is impacting his sleep to the point of exhaustion.”
Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity: Disruptive conduct or failure to comply. End date: Nov. 25, 2021. A social party was hosted shortly after the cease and desist was issued, it is alleged. Other reports reference “hell week” where pledges were said to be “secluded to the basement for the entire week and not allowed to bathe, sleep at home, do homework, or go anywhere else other than class.”
Yet another report from a parent describes knowing a student that was “kept in a damp basement, drank to excess, and had his phone taken for 1 week.” The student reportedly later had a late-night asthma attack and was taken to the hospital.
Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity: Selling or distributing alcohol, coerced consumption through hazing, and coerced activities through hazing. End date: Nov. 8, 2021. A report alleged the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity makes pledges chug alcohol during the Big/Little reveal gathering.
Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity: Selling or distributing alcohol, alcohol in a student organization. End date: Dec. 3, 2020. A student involved with Alpha Kappa Psi claimed they felt like they had to drink to “fit in” with the fraternity.
Phi Chi Theta Business Fraternity: endangerment through hazing, coerced activities through hazing, and mental stress through hazing. End date: Oct. 25, 2020. A faculty adviser of Phi Chi Theta reported hearing of a “speed dating” session where female students had to sit on the laps of male students and take the male students’ shirts off.
Still under review are The Marching 110 Band, Theta Tau Engineering Fraternity, Sigma Chi Fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
