October is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+ (LGBTQ+) History Month. The objective of this observance is to celebrate the history of the LGBTQ+ movement, as well as acknowledge those members of this community who are committed to shattering the proverbial glass ceilings that once held their progenitors back.
Hence, The Athens Messenger would like to recognize an Ohio University student — who only wants to go by her first name — who is currently making her mark in LGBTQ+ history.
Kaelyn is 29 years old and grew up the suburbs of Chicago. Presently, she’s working on her dissertation and preparing to graduate from OU with a doctorate in physics.
While she doesn’t see herself as a trailblazer, Kaelyn is about to make history by becoming the first openly transgender, queer woman to receive a degree of this caliber from OU in this particular field.
She expressed, “As far as I know, I’ve the very first — which I consider to be an honor.”
Although she was technically born male, Kaelyn started to question her sexual identity in her early 20s. She added, “Before then, I knew I didn’t feel comfortable in my own skin but wasn’t sure why.”
Filled with an array of unanswerable questions, she turned to an online chat group for trans people for support.
Kaelyn recalled, “There, I found a community of people who understood what I was feeling, and going through, who could help me navigate my way through the early days of my transition process.”
At one point, Kaelyn realized that, “going forward with my transition was something I needed to do. I couldn’t see myself growing old the way I was. Otherwise, I just knew I would be miserable for the rest of my life.”
After some more soul searching, she decided to come out to her parents — a decision that many times gets trans people forcibly excommunicated from their own families. However, in Kaelyn’s case, her parents were confused — but very supportive.
She remembered how, “They really wanted to be supportive — but didn’t know how. So, they decided to find a counselor to help them understand what I was going through, and how they could help — which made me feel very lucky.”
Next, Kaelyn faced a series of external hurdles that began with her seeking hormone therapy. At the time, she was living in a remote area and had to choose between going for treatment in one of two larger cities — both of which were four hours away.
When the time came for her to legally change her name, she discovered a legal notice acknowledging her request for a new name would be published in her town’s local newspaper.
Suddenly, Kaelyn realized that moving forward with her transition was in many ways going to infringe on her right to privacy.
Whereas most people are able to keep certain and aspects of their personal lives to themselves, now Kaelyn’s life seemingly needed to become a virtual open book in order for her to realize her destiny.
When it came time for her to have her school records, driver’s license and Social Security card updated, Kaelyn had to to make “many, many phone calls” to get these things accomplished.
These experiences motivated Kaelyn to live her life out and proud. She elaborated that, “It’s partly why I’m fairly open with my queerness in general. It gets brought up often enough that it’s easier to make it clear from the get go.”
Kaelyn noted, “Plus, having to deal with any kind of bureaucracy is never fun — and it can be time consuming and aggravating. But, all these things needed to be done for me to fully transition.”
Internally, Kaelyn also faced some emotional hurdles. These included “learning how to adjust to a new way of being treated by other people that was so different than they way I was socialized growing up.”
Kaelyn elaborated, “Sometimes I would feel like i was invading spaces where I wasn’t supposed to be. But, I had to keep reminding myself that I did belong.”
For Kaelyn, perhaps one of the most annoying parts of being a trans, queer woman are the intrusive questions people sometimes ask her. She explained, “Many times people ask me questions that are just rude. But, I find it much easier answering awkward questions from kids than adults.”
Kaelyn said, “Sometimes a kid might ask me, ‘Why do you look like a woman and sound kind of like a man?’ When that happens I try to calmly explain how there are different ways to express yourself, and this is how I express who I am.”
She added, “I’ve found that when dealing with questions from kids, if you give them an honest, straight-forward response they’re usually good with that.”
What motivated Kaelyn to pursue a career in physics?
She replied, “Growing up, I was always fascinated with how and why things work. So, going into this field is perfect for me.”
After graduation, she plans to accept a remote post and perhaps remain in the Athens area. Kaelyn described her adopted community as, “a good mix of both people who have spent their whole lives here, and people who came from elsewhere — like me.”
“There’s also a lot of social activism going on in this community that I have enjoyed being a part of,” Kaelyn continued.
In conjunction, Kaelyn got involved in helping her fellow students at Ohio University by serving as Graduate Student Senate president.
Regarding her status as a history maker, Kaelyn responded, “I don’t have the kind of ego that will let me say I specifically came to Athens to leave my mark. I’m fine if people think of me as someone who proved they were capable of making a difference on-campus, and who was able to to give grad students a voice.”
What advice does Kaelyn have to anyone who is struggling with their own gender identity issues? She advices. “First, find a support group to help you navigate your way through every phase of your transition. This will also be helpful when you decide to come out.”
Kaelyn continued, “There’s never a perfect time to come out to your friends and family. But, if you have a support group in place, then you’ll have your bases covered regardless of how people react.”
Anyone dealing with gender identity issues who feels they might be transgendered can explore their options by visiting either www.transgendermap.com, or transohio.org.
Ohio University’s LGBT Center also offers help and resources. It can be visited in-person at 348 Baker Center or at ohio.edu/diversity/lgbt online.
